Ashley Ridge assistant coach Bobby Marion will be an assistant for the South Carolina team at the Dec. 21 Shrine Bowl.

The 2019 South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster was announced on Sunday afternoon in Rock Hill, and two Lowcountry seniors are part of the 44-man roster.

Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna and Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware will suit up for the Sandlappers in the Dec. 21 contest at Wofford College. The 83rd annual all-star showcase against the top players from North Carolina will kick off at 1 p.m.

York head coach Dean Boyd is the head coach of the S.C. team. Ashley Ridge assistant coach Bobby Marion, the former head coach at West Ashley, is an assistant for the team.

Ware, a third-year starter and defensive leader for the Patriots, called the selection a great honor and a reward for his hard work.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play in the Shrine Bowl and I’ve watched it every year.”

McKanna is a veteran leader on the Summerville offensive line.

“It’s such an honor,” he said. “I’m really excited to go represent Summerville and the whole state of South Carolina.”

2019 SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Justin Abraham Hartsville HS ILB 6'2 235

Rontarious Aldridge South Pointe HS DL 6'0 260

Henry Bishop Spartanburg HS K/P 6'2 175

Will Blackston Belton-Honea Path HS TE 6'2 243

Will Boggs York Comprehensive HS OL 6'4 285

Ger-Cari Caldwell Northwestern HS WR 6'4 190

Parker Clements Lugoff-Elgin HS OL 6'7 270

Jalen Coit Cheraw HS WR 6' 150

Mikele Colasurdo Chapman HS QB 6'2 206

Tylee Craft Sumter HS WR 6'3 180

Cole Demarzo Hilton Head HS DB 6'3 205

Luke Doty Myrtle Beach HS QB 6'2 195

Tylik Edwards Rock Hill HS CB 6'1 175

Khalil Ellis York Comprehensive HS TE 6'3 240

Quay Evans Chester HS DL 6'2 275

O'Donnell Fortune Sumter HS DB 6'2 180

Darin Goss Carolina Forest HS OL 6'3 299

Kevon Haigler Hartsville HS OLB 6'2 225

Demetric Hardin Jr Lewisville HS WR 6'2 182

Rahjai Harris James F Byrnes HS RB 6'0 204

Terrell Hemingway Conway HS DE 6'4 265

Jalin Hyatt Dutch Fork HS WR 6'3 175

Trey Irby Dutch Fork HS DL 6'0 265

Trai Jones Abbeville HS OL 6'2 265

Briggs Kearse Barnwell HS OL 6'4 290

Ty'Quan King Dillon HS ILB 6'2 210

Jaylin Lane Clover HS WR 5'10 170 J

e'Mari Littlejohn Gaffney HS OLB 6'0 230

Buddy Mack James F Byrnes HS DB 6'2 184

Nathan Mahaffey Nation Ford HS RB 5'10 185

Duane Martin Laurens HS ILB 6'2 244

Xavier McIver Cheraw HS DE 6'2 290

Adam McKanna Summerville HS OL 6'3 280

Christian Miller Hilton Head HS DB 5'10 174

Andru Phillips Mauldin HS DB 6'0 175

Jahlyn Shuler Abbeville HS OLB 6'2 200

Quamil Spells Myrtle Beach HS DE 6'0 297

Nick Taiste White Knoll HS OL 6'1 290

Jalen Tate Greenville HS DB 6'1 180

Tyler Venables Daniel HS DB 5'11 195

Braden Walker River Bluff HS RB 6'0 200

Tyshawn Wannamaker Calhoun County HS OL 6'4 334

Darrryle Ware Ft. Dorchester HS LB 6'3 221

De'Shawn Watson Barnwell HS ILB 6'2 210

