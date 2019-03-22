Fort Dorchester High School senior Jordan Aluyan has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in South Carolina over the last four years. But you would never know it from talking to him.
As unassuming as the day is long, Aluyan quietly and calmly went about his business winning three consecutive state individual titles while not losing a single match to a South Carolina wrestler during the 2018-19 season.
For his efforts this winter, which included a 33-2 record, Aluyan is The Post and Courier All-Lowcountry wrestler of the year.
Aluyan finished his career with a 109-11 record and three state individual titles. He was a quiet leader for coach Andrew Young’s program, one of the state’s best.
“His composure during even the biggest matches was like no one I have ever coached,” Young said. “He’s never rattled. You can never tell if he’s winning or losing because he never changes.
"It’s fun to watch him wrestle because he’s so relaxed out on the mat. He trusts the work he has put in. He trusts his training and that gives him a lot of confidence.”
Young was coaching at Cane Bay High when he first saw Aluyan as a middle school performer. He became Fort Dorchester’s head coach four years ago and immediately looked to Aluyan as a leader.
“When I first saw him, I knew he was special,” Young remembers.
But Aluyan has never considered himself special. He says he just focused on working hard and getting better.
“I started wrestling when I was eight years old and loved it from the first day so I decided to work really hard at it,” says Aluyan, who lost to a pair of out-of-state wrestlers this season. “I never tried to do special things. I just wrestled. I tried to stay humble and just make the most of it.”
Aluyan could appear disinterested in some of his matches, but he says that was all part of the mental approach to executing his moves.
“I never want the opponent to think he’s winning or let him feel he has me confused or anxious,” he said. “I just stay calm and work every match the same.”
While there are a few colleges showing interest, Aluyan admits he isn’t sure if he wants to move on to the next level. As much as high school wrestling takes a toll, the wear and tear both mentally and physically on the college level is even greater.
“I just haven’t decided on what I want to do yet,” he said. “I’ve been giving up my weekends for a long time, most of my life. I want to take a little break and enjoy the rest of my senior year. I’ll decide what’s next when it’s time.”
Young says Aluyan is certainly college wrestling material if that’s what he wants.
“He has what it takes to excel at the next level, if that’s what he wants to do,” the coach said. “It’s a really demanding sport. I can certainly understand him wanting to take a break, but he would thrive in any environment.”
Summerville’s Daryl Tucker and Timberland’s Ryan Rhoades share the award as coach of the year for this season. Both coaches took their respective programs to the Lower State finals in the state duals playoffs, Summerville in Class AAAAA and Timberland in Class AA.
All-Lowcountry Wrestling Team
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds
Rico Robinson, Summerville
Second in state in Class AAAAA
113 pounds
Doug Metts, Cane Bay
Third in state in Class AAAAA
Aaron Meree, Timberland
Third in state in Class AA
120 pounds
Israel Schultz, Goose Creek
State champion in Class AAAAA
126 pounds
Preston Soriana, Stratford
State champion in Class AAAAA
Wyan O'Quinn, Colleton County
State champion in Class AAAA
132 pounds
Jordan Aluyan, Fort Dorchester
State champion in Class AAAAA
138 pounds
Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester
Second in state in Class AAAAA
145 pounds
Antonio Champaigne, Military Magnet
Second in state in Class AA
152 pounds
Parker Graham, North Charleston
Fourth in state in Class AA
160 pounds
Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons
Second in Lower State in Class AA
170 pounds
Dominick Milligan, Timberland
Third in state in Class AA
182 pounds
Antwaun Gantt, Military Magnet
State champion in Class AA
195 pounds
Tyrese Pressley, Colleton County
Second in state in Class AAAA
220 pounds
Chase Smith, Cane Bay
Third in state in Class AAAAA
285 pounds
Ian Balzano, Timberland
Second in state in Class AA
HONORABLE MENTION
Fort Dorchester — Mateo Vargo, Joseph Brown; Summerville — Zach Jurey, David Rundell, Will Jones, Parker Warder; Hanahan — Matt Murray, Kevy Bell; North Charleston — Will Bogstad, Antwain Hoskins, Lumin Graham, Joseph Lawson; Burke — Cory Prioleau; Ashley Ridge — Jared Valmores, Chase Dupree, Jacob Simmons, Kamryn Petrick; Stratford — Lance Elrod, Josh Manindnig, Zach Lehmer; Cane Bay — Raleigh D'Antico, Dmari Vereen, Ralph Inge, Spencer Wall; Timberland — Austin Morris, Chris Martin, Corbin Proctor, Pedro Kinard, Roman Wadford, Carlos Tinajero, David Williams, Hunter Elswick, Roderick Sumter; Berkeley — CJ Baker, Gavin Canady; Colleton County — Terrance Calloway; Academic Magnet — Sean Healy, Jonathan Lemon, Eli Beall; Military Magnet — Omari Breshiers, Kameron Greene, William Mack, O'Neal Pinckney, Rashon Gholson; Wando — Walker Rhue, RE Leasure; Goose Creek — Sam Cohen; West Ashley — Advanta Broadrick.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Rhoades, Timberland; Daryl Tucker, Summerville