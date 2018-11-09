Six different Patriots scored a touchdown during a 61-0 Fort Dorchester win over visiting Wando in the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Wando (4-7) gave Fort Dorchester (9-2) a tight game earlier this season, but in the rematch the Patriots jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half. Fort Dorchester advances to face West Florence, a first-round winner over Ashley Ridge, in the second round next week. That game will be played at West Florence. Wando was eliminated with the loss.
“I’m a little surprised,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “I thought Ashley Ridge would play West Florence a little better than they did but you never know what is going to happen. They have a really good running back and really good quarterback and they only have one loss this year. We have to buckle up and get ready again.”
Both quarterbacks helped their team move the ball early in the game. Fort Dorchester’s De’Andrae Sabb passed for 170 yards in the first two quarters. Wando’s Will Pickren, who began the season as a defensive back, passed for 130 yards in the first half.
Sabb opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. Then sophomore running back Dwayne Wright added three straight touchdowns on runs of 17, 11 and 9 yards for the big Fort lead at the half.
“He’s a good one,” LaPrad said of Wright. “He’ll play a lot more at running back for us moving forward.”
Many Fort Dorchester starters received a lot of rest the second half, but that didn’t hurt the Patriots’ defense on their side of the field.
Backup quarterback Keith Desaussure had a 7-yard TD run early in the third quarter. Senior running back Darius Capers added a 9-yard TD run. Sabb re-entered the game late in the third quarter and threw a 33-yard TD pass to senior Chaz Jones for a 47-0 Fort lead entering the final 12 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Corey Speights scored on runs of 9 and 15 yards to cap the scoring.