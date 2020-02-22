Fort Dorchester rallies late to beat Carolina Forest, 55-53

With a 45-35 lead after three quarters, Fort Dorchester boys basketball coach Thomas McElveen felt pretty good about his team’s chances of beating visiting Carolina Forest in Saturday night’s AAAAA second-round playoff game.

But the pesky Panthers would not go away easily, hitting a pair of clutch 3-pointers to draw closer. A rattled Fort Dorchester squad seemed to wilt down the stretch and Carolina Forest took a 53-50 lead with 1:50 left in the game.

But the Patriots gathered themselves in time to rally for a 55-53 win, advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Senior Antoine Parker hit two free throws with 20 seconds left for the winning points. Parker, a Class AAAAA all-state selection, finished with 18 points.

“We lost our focus but we got it back,” Parker said. “We know free throws make a difference. I was fortunate to make two. Everyone on this team holds themselves accountable. Whatever we need to do, we all have to be unselfish and do what we need to do to win.”

Jerald Howard added 11 points and Demetris McKelvey chipped in 10 points.

Carolina Forest guard Corbin Pack finished with 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Pack’s two treys in the final quarter sparked the Panthers comeback. But it was Fort Dorchester’s work on the boards that proved to be the difference.

Trailing by two, the Patriots tied the game by grabbing four offensive caroms on one possession, finally converting the tying basket.

After Parker’s free throws put the Patriots up, Carolina Forest came up short on a drive to the lane and a desperation 3 at the buzzer.

“This is what can happen when you have guys that are not used to being in these situations,” McElveen said. “I try to keep them calm but they weren’t listening and we made mistakes. We won though and that’s all that matters. As long as we get the W, I’m happy.”

Fort Dorchester (20-5) will host Dutch Fork in a third-round game on Tuesday night. The winner advances to the Lower State finals next weekend in Florence.

Goose Creek also advanced on Saturday night, beating Sumter, 51-46, in overtime. Yaturi Bolton led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Demetri Simmons and Justin Alexander added nine points each.

The Gators will travel to Conway on Tuesday night.

In the AA boys playoffs, North Charleston posted a 59-56 road win at Johnsonville to advance to the third round. Deshawn Murray scored 20 points and Trenton Bennett added 18 for the Cougars. North Charleston will host a third-round game on Tuesday.

Oceanside Collegiate also advanced in the AA bracket, beating Woodland, 81-49. Tristan Freeling paced the winning effort with 20 points.

The Landsharks will play at Whale Branch on Tuesday. Whale Branch eliminated Burke, 54-38.