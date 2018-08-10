Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb isn’t trying to be the next Dakereon Joyner.
He’s just trying to be the best De’Andrae Sabb he can be right now.
Sabb was plenty good enough during Friday night’s Dorchester Showdown, leading the Patriots to a pair of victories in front of his home fans at Fort Dorchester High School.
The three-team jamboree featured three 20-minute quarters between Fort Dorchester, Ashley Ridge and Woodland.
Summerville, which was supposed to be the host school, did not participate this year. The Green Wave is serving a suspension by the S.C. High School League for a fight that occurred in a game last year against Spartanburg. The event was moved to Fort Dorchester High School because the field at Summerville High School's Memorial Stadium was too wet for play.
Woodland, which scored on the final play of the quarter, defeated Ashley Ridge 8-7 in the first matchup of the night.
Fort Dorchester blanked Woodland 27-0 in the second game, while the Patriots beat Ashley Ridge 7-0 in the night’s final contest.
Sabb, a junior, and Tremez Brown, a senior transfer from First Baptist, split offensive series for the Patriots. Brown, who started his career at Fort Dorchester, threw for more than 2,200 yards last season with the Hurricanes.
Sabb threw three touchdown passes, including a 56-yard bomb to Chaz Jones against Woodland.
The offense, no matter who was at quarterback, didn’t look too much different than it did the last four years when Joyner amassed video-game numbers with more than 13,000 yards of total offense and accounted for 157 TDs. Joyner, a four-start recruit last year, is freshman at South Carolina.
“I’ve just got to play my game and not try to be Dakereon, because that's not who I am,” Sabb said. “He was a great role model for me. I have to be who I am and not worry about trying to be him. I’m going to play to the best of my ability and be the best player I can be.”
That will be good enough for Patriots coach Steve LaPrad.
“Everyone wants De’Andrae to be like Dakereon Joyner, but there’s only one Dakereon Joyner,” LaPrad said. “De’Andrae runs very well. He's got a good arm, he's accurate. He’s got a linebacker’s mentality and he’s tough. Tremez throws the ball very well. They are two completely different quarterbacks, but they both bring something to the table.”
Both Sabb and Brown will be used during the season, LaPrad said.
“I think that’s a plus for us, having two quarterbacks that can move the football,” LaPrad said. “It means that teams will have to prepare for both guys, and we’re going to use both guys.”
Running back Kalil Jenkins will help ease the loss of Joyner, too. He scored a TD in each game, including a 39-yard swing pass from Sabb.
“I think you can see how good Kalil is,” LaPrad said. “When he gets in space, he’s going to be tough to bring down.”
Neither Ashley Ridge nor Woodland were able to move the ball consistently against the Patriots defense, which did not allow a single point in 40 minutes of action. The Partiots spent most of last season as the No. 1-ranked team in the state until they lost to Dutch Fork in the playoffs.
“We’ve got a good defense, we run to the football,” LaPrad said. “We’ve only got four or five starters back from last season, but we’re going to be OK. There’s not going to be this huge dropoff that people think. We’ve got to get better, but I think by the fourth or fifth game we’re going to be OK.”
Fort Dorchester opens the regular season at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga.