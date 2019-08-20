Fort Dorchester looks like the football team to beat among Charleston-area high schools. Just how good are the Patriots? They begin the season with six players selected to The Post and Courier's preseason All-Lowcountry team.
Fort Dorchester is ranked third among the state’s Class AAAAA teams and coach Steve LaPrad has perhaps his deepest team in terms of talent.
The Patriots' roster features running back Kalil Jenkins, offensive lineman Jordan Richards, defensive linemen Emmanuel Johnson and Brandon Johnson, linebacker Darryle Ware and defensive back Khalid Gadson.
Heading up the All-Lowcountry offensive team are senior quarterbacks Matthew Duncan of Ashley Ridge and Sean Cooney of Oceanside Collegiate. Duncan is a verbal commitment to Temple and is a fourth-year varsity performer.
The position of the most depth and talent in the Lowcountry is wide receiver, led by Virginia commitment Lavel Davis (6-6, 200). First Baptist senior Sincere Brown (6-5, 190) has committed to Appalachian State, and perhaps the biggest sleeper in the area is Stall’s James Levine.
On defense, Fort Dorchester's Emmanuel Johnson (6-5, 255) and Brandon Johnson (6-4, 280) lead the way. Both are receiving Division I offers and help form the top defensive line in the area, if not the state.
At linebacker, Fort Dorchester's Ware (6-2, 220) is another Division I prospect, while Berkeley’s Jake Dunn and Summerville’s Luke Taylor are tackling machines.
Woodland cornerback K’ron Ferrell is an Appalachian State commitment. Fort Dorchester’s Gadson and Goose Creek’s Melvin Ravenel have scholarship offers as well.
2019 Preseason All-Lowcountry Team
Offense
QB – Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge
QB – Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate
RB – Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester
RB – Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate
RB – KJ Rollins, Summerville
WR – Lavel Davis, Woodland
WR – James Levine, Stall
WR – Sincere Brown, First Baptist
OL – Adam McKanna, Summerville
OL – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester
OL – DeAndre Ferguson, Berkeley
OL – Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek
OL – Holsten Slack, Porter-Gaud
PK – Chris Haynes, Oceanside Collegiate
Defense
DL – Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester
DL – Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester
DL – Jamaal McKinney, Timberland
DL – Miles Castain, Oceanside Collegiate
DL – Devin Ray, First Baptist
LB – Luke Taylor, Summerville
LB – Jake Dunn, Berkeley
LB – Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester
LB – Rylan Ashe, Woodland
DB – K’ron Ferrell, Woodland
DB – Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek
DB – Khalid Gadson, Fort Dorchester
DB – Will Pickren, Wando
P – Brody Hopkins, Summerville
Honorable mention
QB – Deandre Sabb, Fort Dorchester; Gunnar Nistad, James Island; Emmanuel Mukaumu, Goose Creek.
RB – Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England; John Ravenel, First Baptist; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester.
WR – Demarius Anderson, Stratford; Jaelyn Perry, Woodland; Jaden Scott, James Island; Solomon Butler, Berkeley; Malachi Oree, Oceanside Collegiate; Qway Simmons, Fort Dorchester; Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester.
OL – Kamryn Petrick, Ashley Ridge; Hunter Powers, Berkeley; Cameron Curry, Cane Bay; Jackson Campeau, Summerville.
DL- Daquan Robinson, Fort Dorchester; Sam Moultrie, Timberland; Kai Buffalo, Hanahan; Mark Jellema, Oceanside Collegiate; Nick Barkley, Stratford.
LB – Caleb Edwards, West Ashley; JD Key, Porter-Gaud; Quavon Frasier, James Island; Ross Greenhill, First Baptist; Nyheim Simmons, Goose Creek.
DB – Jurrien Mitchell, Cane Bay; Jalen Levine, Fort Dorchester; Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; Marcel Jackson, Berkeley; Cameron Mitchell, Fort Dorchester.