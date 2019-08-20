Fort Dorchester looks like the football team to beat among Charleston-area high schools. Just how good are the Patriots? They begin the season with six players selected to The Post and Courier's preseason All-Lowcountry team.

Fort Dorchester is ranked third among the state’s Class AAAAA teams and coach Steve LaPrad has perhaps his deepest team in terms of talent.

The Patriots' roster features running back Kalil Jenkins, offensive lineman Jordan Richards, defensive linemen Emmanuel Johnson and Brandon Johnson, linebacker Darryle Ware and defensive back Khalid Gadson.

Heading up the All-Lowcountry offensive team are senior quarterbacks Matthew Duncan of Ashley Ridge and Sean Cooney of Oceanside Collegiate. Duncan is a verbal commitment to Temple and is a fourth-year varsity performer.

The position of the most depth and talent in the Lowcountry is wide receiver, led by Virginia commitment Lavel Davis (6-6, 200). First Baptist senior Sincere Brown (6-5, 190) has committed to Appalachian State, and perhaps the biggest sleeper in the area is Stall’s James Levine.

On defense, Fort Dorchester's Emmanuel Johnson (6-5, 255) and Brandon Johnson (6-4, 280) lead the way. Both are receiving Division I offers and help form the top defensive line in the area, if not the state.

At linebacker, Fort Dorchester's Ware (6-2, 220) is another Division I prospect, while Berkeley’s Jake Dunn and Summerville’s Luke Taylor are tackling machines.

Woodland cornerback K’ron Ferrell is an Appalachian State commitment. Fort Dorchester’s Gadson and Goose Creek’s Melvin Ravenel have scholarship offers as well.

2019 Preseason All-Lowcountry Team

Offense

QB – Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge

QB – Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate

RB – Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester

RB – Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate

RB – KJ Rollins, Summerville

WR – Lavel Davis, Woodland

WR – James Levine, Stall

WR – Sincere Brown, First Baptist

OL – Adam McKanna, Summerville

OL – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester

OL – DeAndre Ferguson, Berkeley

OL – Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek

OL – Holsten Slack, Porter-Gaud

PK – Chris Haynes, Oceanside Collegiate

Defense

DL – Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester

DL – Brandon Johnson, Fort Dorchester

DL – Jamaal McKinney, Timberland

DL – Miles Castain, Oceanside Collegiate

DL – Devin Ray, First Baptist

LB – Luke Taylor, Summerville

LB – Jake Dunn, Berkeley

LB – Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester

LB – Rylan Ashe, Woodland

DB – K’ron Ferrell, Woodland

DB – Melvin Ravenel, Goose Creek

DB – Khalid Gadson, Fort Dorchester

DB – Will Pickren, Wando

P – Brody Hopkins, Summerville

Honorable mention

QB – Deandre Sabb, Fort Dorchester; Gunnar Nistad, James Island; Emmanuel Mukaumu, Goose Creek.

RB – Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England; John Ravenel, First Baptist; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester.

WR – Demarius Anderson, Stratford; Jaelyn Perry, Woodland; Jaden Scott, James Island; Solomon Butler, Berkeley; Malachi Oree, Oceanside Collegiate; Qway Simmons, Fort Dorchester; Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester.

OL – Kamryn Petrick, Ashley Ridge; Hunter Powers, Berkeley; Cameron Curry, Cane Bay; Jackson Campeau, Summerville.

DL- Daquan Robinson, Fort Dorchester; Sam Moultrie, Timberland; Kai Buffalo, Hanahan; Mark Jellema, Oceanside Collegiate; Nick Barkley, Stratford.

LB – Caleb Edwards, West Ashley; JD Key, Porter-Gaud; Quavon Frasier, James Island; Ross Greenhill, First Baptist; Nyheim Simmons, Goose Creek.

DB – Jurrien Mitchell, Cane Bay; Jalen Levine, Fort Dorchester; Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; Marcel Jackson, Berkeley; Cameron Mitchell, Fort Dorchester.