The Fort Dorchester High School football team has forfeited its season-opening victory for using an ineligible player.
Fort Dorchester defeated Glynn Academy of Brunswick, Georgia, 37-21, on Aug. 17.
According to a press release from Glynn County Schools athletic director Steve Waters, Fort Dorchester informed Glynn Academy of the forfeit last week.
The release stated “Fort Dorchester High School from South Carolina has informed Glynn Academy and the Glynn County school system that they played an ineligible player(s) in their football game against Glynn Academy on August 17, 2018. The South Carolina High School Association has informed Fort Dorchester that they will have to forfeit every game the player(s) in question competed.”
A source at the South Carolina High School League confirmed the forfeit and said only one game was involved. The league does not comment nor can it confirm (per rules) on the reason for the forfeit.
Fort Dorchester head football coach and athletic director Steve LaPrad addressed the issue Thursday afternoon. He said it stems from a transfer student taking the wrong online English course this summer, a course he had taken as a sophomore.
“We played an ineligible player and the high school league is aware of it,” LaPrad said. “There are no further sanctions or anything like that. The player played five plays of 162 plays that night. We hate this happened.
“The reason he is ineligible is he took a class over, an English class that he had already completed in the 10th grade. Instead of taking junior English, he took the sophomore English again. It was a mistake and we hate it happened but that’s no excuse.”
LaPrad indicated the mistake was found after the game with Glynn Academy and before any other games had been played. The player has not suited up since the season opener.
“Obviously he would not have played had we known before the game and once we discovered the issue we reported it and now we’ve moved on,” LaPrad said.
Fort Dorchester, currently ranked No. 3 among the state's Class AAAAA football teams, is now 4-1 with the forfeit. The Patriots host West Ashley on Friday night.