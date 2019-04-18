Fort Dorchester’s baseball team put its official stamp on the 2019 regular season with a championship game victory in the 50th annual Hanahan Invitational Tournament on Thursday night at Sportsman’s Field.
The Patriots, who wrapped up the Region 8-AAAAA title last week, knocked off James Island 7-5 in the title game of the Hatfield Division and will enter the Class AAAAA state playoffs next week on a seven-game winning streak.
Madison High of Virginia defeated Mamaroneck of New York 13-3 to claim the Steadman Division championship.
“It’s big,” Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer said of the championship. “Beating Summerville and winning the region was something we had been trying to do for a long, long time. But this is big.
“We went into this, our mentality was to get ready for the playoffs. We focused on doing things the right way during these games. We played well and put ourselves in position to play for the championship and we brought it home. Super proud of these guys. They’ve had a great season.”
Fort Dorchester got a grand slam from Hunter Woodruff to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning and never trailed as the Patriots improved to 17-7 on the season. Woodruff was named the most valuable player of the Hatfield Division.
James Island failed to qualify for the state playoffs but used the HIT week as their playoff run, winning three games and four straight dating back to last week. The Trojans finished with a 9-17 record overall.
Jaxon Weatherford delivered a mammoth home run for James Island, cutting the lead to 4-1 after three innings. The Patriots answered in the fifth with Pat Monteith belting a long home run of his own for a 5-1 advantage in the fifth.
The Trojans rallied in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs on just one hit – a two-run double by Julius Reynolds. James Island had loaded the bases on a hit batter, an error and a walk.
With the lead cut to 5-4, the Patriots tacked on two unearned runs in the top of the sixth as Monteith delivered his second hit and RBI of the game.
Not conceding, the Trojans scrapped for a run in the bottom of the frame, cutting the lead to 7-5 and had the tying run on base before Weatherford was thrown out at the plate by Fort Dorchester centerfielder Jared Inoa.
The Trojans out-hit Fort Dorchester, 9-5, but committed five errors. Fort Dorchester starter Hayden Perry was the winning pitcher while Jarrott Frier earned the save, his second of the tournament.
Fort Dorchester will face Wando on Tuesday night in a first-round playoff game.