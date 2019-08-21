Former Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza has committed to play in next year’s Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

The Wednesday announcement comes after Madison Keys, the No. 10-ranked player in the world, announced earlier this month that she was returning to defend her 2019 VCO title.

The 2020 Volvo Car Open will be April 4-12. This will be Muguruza’s first time competing in the tournament since 2013. She won the 2017 Wimbledon title by beating Venus Williams in the finals.

“Hosting Garbiñe again has been a goal of the tournament’s for several years now,” Eleanor Adams, the tournament manager, said in a press release. “Her style of play is well-suited for the Volvo Car Open and we are looking forward to welcoming her back to Charleston."

The 25-year-old Venezuelan is currently ranked 25th in the world and has had a strong year on the court, which includes winning the Monterrey championship in Mexico reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.

“It's been a few years since I've played this tournament and I’ve heard very nice things about the Volvo Car Open from other players on tour,” said Muguruza. “Every tournament is special and I’m excited to play in front of a new crowd in Charleston next year.”

Next year will be a special one for the VCO. The Daniel Island tournament will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston. Hilton Head hosted the WTA Tour event from 1973 to 2000.

For tickets and other information, visit volvocaropen.com or call 843-856-7900.