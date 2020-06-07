Former West Ashley, Porter-Gaud basketball stars launch Charleston youth group

Playing professional basketball overseas in Germany, West Ashley basketball legend Tre′ McLean is living his childhood dream as he prepares for the 2020 playoffs.

His talents have earned him high school awards, a scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and an exciting hoops career. And he’s only 26.

But McLean is the first to admit he couldn’t have gotten this far on his own. That’s why he and Travis Smith, another former Charleston basketball star from Porter-Gaud, are paving the way for Lowcountry kids who hope to follow in their footsteps.

In February, the two friends launched the 20/20 Youth Organization, a nonprofit that will promote education, sportsmanship, mentorship, community engagement and physical and mental health across the Greater Charleston area.

The organization will work with kids who are in grades 6 through 9, with the goal of reaching them during those key, developmental years.

“With my personal experiences in Charleston, I can’t say enough about the support system of family, friends and coaches that guided me and kept me out of trouble,” McLean said. “So now it’s time to give back and create a platform for the new generation.”

McLean and Smith are hoping they can launch the program’s Summer Basketball League on July 5. Assuming the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t derail plans, they would play games for five Sundays through the summer at the North Charleston Athletic Center.

The cost for the entire summer is $25 per child, and will include jerseys, game time and any other expenses. For more information, registration or to donate, visit charleston2020league.com.

The goal for Year 1 is to have up to 190 boys and girls in the summer league.

“There are a lot of good programs in the Charleston area, so we don’t want to take away from those,” said Smith, who is a strength and development coach at Porter-Gaud. “We just want to add to what's already available and impact lives off the court as well.”

After his time at as a Cyclone, Smith, 29, went on to play college ball at Mercer from 2009 to 2012, and also played professional basketball in Germany, among other countries.

McLean played college basketball in Chattanooga from 2014 to 2017. He attended summer league with the Phoenix Suns before going overseas to play ball. He currently plays for Brose Bamberg in Germany.

Both believe they can help young boys and girls understand the amount of options they have and give them the resources they need. That’s why 20/20 Youth will expand into the school year.

Smith and McLean envision after-school tutoring and mentorship programs, and they want to bring coaches and business representatives in to speak to kids about life after high school.

“Not everyone is going to play college or professional basketball, and that’s OK,”McLean said. “Athletes aren’t just good at sports. They have great minds, too, and we want to drive that point home.”

Smith and McLean credit people like JP Pearson, the head basketball coach at Porter-Gaud, for helping them outline their goals with the group.

And they have several other coaches in the area lined up to coach teams and promote outreach in six main areas: North Charleston, West Ashley, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek/Moncks Corner and Hollywood/local islands.

That assistance is crucial, especially for McLean who is still in the prime of his career in Germany. But once 20/20 Youth gets going, he’ll be flying back to Charleston a lot more often.