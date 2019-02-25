Wofford center Matthew Pegram knows what time it is when coach Mike Young signals him to check into the game.
The Terriers count on his imposing presence, just like Wando did when the Mount Pleasant native was helping his high school team win a state championship.
“He’s a man out there,” Young said of his 6-11, 260-pound senior. “His size and strength gives us a huge advantage, and his energy off the bench is a big part of our game.”
Pegram’s leadership is a key reason why the Spartanburg team has a 16-0 record in the Southern Conference and has clinched the No. 1 seed for next month’s conference tournament.
Riding a 15-game win streak with two games left in the regular season, Pegram said the team chemistry is at an all-time high as they push for a slot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Terriers are averaging 83 points per game, second in the SoCon behind The Citadel. And on defense, they’re only giving up 65.9 points per game, second behind Furman.
That shakes out to a winning margin of 17.1 points per game, easily the best in the conference.
Pegram is doing his part, averaging nearly 15 minutes per game and putting up 5.8 points and 4 rebounds per game.
“We knew we had a good team, but I don’t think any of us expected this,” Pegram said. “It’s been so much fun competing with these guys, and it’s a drama-free environment. We all have the same goal.”
Pegram credits his development to more focus in the weight room. He’s been working with David Land, the team’s new strength and conditioning coach. Land now has Pegram benching 270 pounds.
“For what I try to do – being the big guy who grabs rebounds and controls the post – it’s a been a big deal,” Pegram said.
But throwing his weight around isn’t the only part of his game. Pegram likes playing smart and studying scouting reports on opponents.
He’s helped the Terriers post an overall record of 24-4, with losses to North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State. All of those teams are, or have been, ranked this season.
That success gives them a good shot to secure an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament if they fall short of winning the SoCon Tournament.
Still, Young doesn’t want to take any chances. He wants the conference crown and is relying on Pegram’s leadership to help them get it.
“He has a real understanding of what it takes to win. He came to us a winner,” said Young, remembering Pegram’s 2014 state title at Wando.
In that championship game versus Hillcrest, Pegram posted 9 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots.
He wants to have the same impact in his final games as a Terrier. And leave a legacy akin to Willie Pegram, his great uncle who played at Wofford from 1964-1968 and was inducted into the college's Hall of Fame in 2001.