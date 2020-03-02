Former Wando coach Jimmy Noonan hired as Georgetown High head coach

Jimmy Noonan stepped down as the head football coach at Wando in early February. Less than a month later, the veteran coach has a new gig.

Noonan was named the next head football coach at Georgetown High School. He is expected to be approved by the Georgetown County school board on Tuesday night.

Noonan spent 11 years as the head coach at Wando but said he needed new challenges and a change of scenery.

“It was time to leave Wando and pursue some other opportunities, and I could not be more excited about my new position at Georgetown,” Noonan said on Monday evening. “This is a new start, a new opportunity. From the first conversation I had with the folks at Georgetown, I knew this could be a place where I could retire. I feel like I have 10-15 years left in me, and I plan to make the most of this chance at Georgetown High.”

Noonan has 120 career coaching wins in two head coaching stops. He coached for eight years at Spring Valley before coming to Wando. His best Wando team was in 2012 when the Warriors went 10-2. His 2019 team finished with an 8-4 record.

Noonan will be Georgetown’s fourth head coach since 2015. The program posted winning seasons from 2011-16 but has managed just seven wins in the last two seasons combined.

“We can win here and we will do everything we can to give this community a winning program,” Noonan said. “I grew up in Sumter, a one-school town. We have the same situation here in Georgetown. The folks here will support us, and I think everything is in place for us to have success. We’re two months behind, so we have to get to work in a hurry, but we will catch up.”

Though he lives in Mount Pleasant and could easily commute to Georgetown, Noonan said his plans are to move up the coast and become a part of the Georgetown community.