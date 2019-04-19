Mount Pleasant native and former Wando High School catcher Nick Ciuffo has been called up to Tampa Bay for his second stint in Major League Baseball.
Ciuffo, who graduated from Lexington High School, was called up from Class AAA Durham on Friday when Tampa Bay placed catcher Mike Zunino was placed on paternity leave.
A first-round draft pick by the Rays in 2013, Ciuffo hit .189 with one home run and five RBIs in 16 MLB games with Tampa last season.
Ciuffo is batting .158 with one homer and two RBIs in 10 games with Durham this season. He's batted .247 with 18 homers and 165 RBIs in 427 minor-league games for his career.
#Rays moves:C Mike Zunino placed paternity list (he & wife Alyssa, expecting their first child.)- C Nick Ciuffo recalled from Triple-A Durham- RHP Emilio Pagan optioned to Durham- RHP Casey Sadler selected from Durham- RHP José De León transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL— TB Rays Republic (@TBRaysRepublic) April 19, 2019