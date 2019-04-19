Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.