Caroline Wozniacki was just 18 years old when she made her Charleston debut in 2009.
Ten years, 30 WTA Tour titles and more than $30 million in prize money later, Wozniacki is back in the Volvo Car Open finals.
Wozniacki, who won this event in 2011, defeated No. 16 seed Petra Martic by 6-3, 6-4, in a Saturday semifinal match before a large crowd at stadium court on Daniel Island.
The fifth-seeded Wozniacki will face the winner of the Madison Keys-Monica Puig semifinal in Sunday's championship match. That semifinal was interrupted by rain at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, with Keys up by 4-3 in the first set.
Wozniacki's relentless defending and superior conditioning were on display Saturday, even as she copes with rheumatoid arthritis and the after effects of a viral illness that kept her out of action earlier this season.
"I felt I was close, but I think many players feel this against Caroline, and then they end up losing," said Matric, who defeated former Mount Pleasant resident Jessica Pegula on the way to her first Premier level semifinal. "Physically, I was struggling a little bit (with a leg issue), but that's probably the strongest suit of her game, her legs.
"She just doesn't give you anything for free and you have to work so hard. Today, it was just not possible for me."
Wozniacki, who went for five-mile run in downtown Charleston this week with her fiancee and former NBA player David Lee, has always prided herself on her capacity for work.
"I think it's always been one of my strengths and something I've worked extremely hard on since I was a child," she said. "So it definitely doesn't come easy."
Her health issues have made proper nutrition and exercise even more important, she said.
"Oh, 100 percent," she said. "I need to put in the work. I need to be out there. I need to be focused ... When you're not feeling well, you cannot really be out there on court, and you haven't practiced and the conditioning goes down.
"It's not a great combination for my game. I need to be out there, and then the results come."
This year marks Wozniacki's sixth appearance in Charleston, where she has a 19-4 match record. The 28-year-old Dane, currently ranked No. 13, has lost only one set in four matches this week.
"It's a tournament that I always enjoy," she said. "I think the food is great, the fans are great. It's just a tournament where everyone feels at home, and I think that makes a big difference."
Martic, a 28-year-old from Croatia, is ranked No. 53 and collects $37,000 for her semifinal appearance.
"It's amazing," she said. "If someone had told me before the tournament I was going to be in the semis, I would be jumping from happiness. It's no question. I'm really happy was able to play so many matches in a row, because I didn't do it for long."
