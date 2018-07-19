Longtime youth umpire Lewis Elmore "Lukey" Dudley, former Citadel baseball star and Mount Pleasant mayor Dick Jones, and legendary high school baseball coach Jerry Stoots are the newest inductees for the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame.
The three men will be honored — Dudley and Jones posthumously — prior to the Charleston RiverDogs' home game against Greenville at 6:05 p.m. on July 28. Their names will be inscribed on the Hall of Fame list located on the main concourse of Riley Park.
Jones and Stoots were selected by fan voting while Dudley was chosen by the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Committee. The inductees were announced Thursday.
The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees.
Dudley was a youth baseball umpire in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, starting in 1959. He was cited as Charleston’s best umpire at the dedication of Hampton Park/McMahon Playground in 1999 and was considered one of the best amateur umpires in Charleston.
Jones was a two-sport standout (baseball and basketball) at The Citadel from 1958-61. He signed a pro contract with the Cleveland Indians in 1961. Jones, who was enshrined in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978, was the first Director of Recreation for the Town of Mount Pleasant and served as its mayor from 1984-91.
Stoots has coached high school baseball for 45 years, notching 890 wins through the spring of 2018. He won nearly 600 games as the head coach at Stall High School (31 years) before taking over the program at Northwood Academy (11 years). He compiled 261 wins at Northwood before retiring and then becoming head coach at Oceanside Collegiate. He led Stall to the Class AAA state title in 1985 and coached 15 region championships there, and took Northwood Academy to five consecutive state finals appearances.