Former Summerville football coach Joe Call headed to Oceanside Academy

Former Summerville High School football coach Joe Call has found a new home in Mount Pleasant.

Call has been named the head football coach at Oceanside Academy. Call, who resigned at Summerville in February, replaces Chad Grier. Grier recently left the Lowcountry to become the head coach at Providence Day School, an elite private school in his hometown of Charlotte.

Call was a quarterback at Summerville in the 1990s when his grandfather John McKissick was head coach. Call later coached under McKissick and became the Green Wave head coach in 2015 after McKissick retired as the winningest football coach in the country.

In five seasons, Call compiled a 38-20 record with the Green Wave. His 2018 team reached the Class AAAAA Lower State final before losing to Dutch Fork. Summerville went 8-4 last season.

Call, whose recently moved to Mount Pleasant, said the daily commute to Summerville would put undue stress on the family. Call and his wife Elizabeth have a 13-year old son and a 9-year old daughter.