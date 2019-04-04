Not too long ago, Ethan Struthers was making a name for himself with his bat.
In fact, the former Stratford High School slugger was invited in 2017 to the first-ever Charleston High School Home Run Derby at Riley Park.
But those days are long gone. Struthers is in a new phase, and location, in his baseball career. The former utility infielder is throwing strikes for North Greenville University.
The change has been good for him and his team. The Crusaders are ranked No. 5 among the nation's NCAA Division II baseball teams.
“The turnaround has been remarkable,” said North Greenville coach Landon Powell. “We have a lot of strengths on this team and it shows with our national rankings. The numbers don’t lie.”
They didn’t lie five years ago either, when North Greenville finished the 2014 season with an 8-35 record. That was the year before Powell arrived.
Powell, a former University of South Carolina star, had a few minor league baseball stops before he jumped into coaching. Now in his fifth season with the Crusaders, Powell is excited about the team’s direction, including what Struthers is bringing to the table.
After Struthers redshirted last season, Powell discovered that the Lowcountry native would be a better fit on the mound than in the infield.
“He has a lot of arm strength and he's built up his velocity,” Powell said about his freshman reliever.
Once known for his bat, Struthers isn’t worried about the change. In fact, he likes it.
“It’s fun being around a bunch of guys who are dedicated to winning," Struthers said.
North Greenville currently leads Conference Carolinas with a 15-3 record and is 28-7 overall.
Of 260 teams in Division II baseball, North Greenville ranks among the top 20 in several pitching categories — earned run average, fewest hits allowed, shutouts and strikeouts.
Struthers has played a small role in that. He’s pitched in just five games, but has not allowed a run and batters are only hitting .063 against him.
“I’ve been working on my accuracy," he said. "Just getting better at some off-speed pitches, and focused on mechanics."
Struthers is a big part of North Greenville's long-term plan, Powell said. The Goose Creek native has three years left of eligibility, and is part of a young, impressive pitching staff.
“He’s a really talented kid,” Powell said. “We’re excited about his future here as he gets more time in on the mound.”