Former star wrestler, Charleston native, Johnny Walker dies at 85

Johnny Walker, who rose to pro wrestling stardom as the legendary Mr. Wrestling No. 2, has died at age 85 in Hawaii.

One of the biggest names in the business during the 1970s and 1980s, Walker was a household name in Georgia as one of the first major stars on Ted Turner’s SuperStation. The masked man graced the covers of all the major wrestling magazines of that era.

Walker was so popular that police officers would sometimes pull him over just to get an autograph. “I was one of the few guys who could walk into a bank with a mask,” he would chuckle. “It was over big time in Atlanta.”

Walker was even invited to the White House during the ‘70s. He shared a close bond with former President Jimmy Carter, who considered No. 2 his favorite wrestler, and was personally invited to attend the Georgia native’s inauguration in 1977. Walker, though, reluctantly declined a seat with the Carter family when the Secret Service told him he would have to remove his famous mask due to security concerns.

Walker made his pro debut in 1955, although he didn’t don the mask as Mr. Wrestling No. 2 until the early ‘70s after being talked into coming out of retirement.

Mr. Wrestling No. 2, simply known as “Two,” initially was introduced as the tag-team partner of the original Mr. Wrestling (Tim Woods), but would achieve even greater success than his talented predecessor.

Sporting a white mask trimmed in black, Walker would become the top star on the nation’s first SuperStation, Channel 17 out of Atlanta, and would be a staple in Georgia for the next decade. With cable TV still in its infancy, No. 2 would become one of the most recognized performers in the wrestling business, garnering national attention in matches aired via satellite on WTBS.

John Francis Walker was born in 1934 in Charleston, S.C. “My middle name is Francis. I was named after St. Francis Hospital, where I was born,” he once revealed in an interview.

Walker wasn’t sure how long he lived in Charleston since he was still a baby when his family moved. “My dad was in the Marine Corps, so we bounced around quite a bit,” he said.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com