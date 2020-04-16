Former St. John's football star Edmond Robinson ready for 'last chance' at NFL

Edmond Robinson has chased his dream from the playing fields of Johns Island to tiny St. John's High School and Division II Newberry College.

He's played on the big stage in the NFL with the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals. And he's played on not-so-big stages with teams called the Hotshots and Roughnecks.

"When I write my book, it's going to be nice," Robinson says with a laugh.

Now, the former St. John's standout is preparing for what might be the final chapter in that book, at least as far as football goes. The 6-3, 244-pound linebacker signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Whenever the NFL season starts after the coronavirus pandemic fades, he'll go to camp battling for an NFL roster spot, maybe for the last time.

"I understand the logistics of everything," said Robinson, who now makes his home in North Charleston. "I'm 28, and I know a lot of guys don't get chances at 28 to make it to the NFL. Or, in my case, get back to the NFL.

"I understand I've got to make the most of this opportunity. This could be my last chance to put a stamp on my name."

'You won't believe this kid'

Robinson's quest to put a stamp on his name began at St. John's, a small Class A school on Johns Island. There, James Waring had just taken over as coach in 2009 when he spied a tall, lanky defensive back on the practice field.

“I went out to the field just to watch the guys go through drills,” Waring said in a 2015 article in The Post and Courier. “All of the sudden, my eyes latch on to this kid, the tallest kid on the field and a defensive back. I went home and called some of my buddies and told them, ‘You won’t believe this kid at St. John’s. He has to be a Division I prospect.’”

After Robinson's senior year at St. John's, a scholarship offer from The Citadel fell through a week before signing day.

“He was crushed when he wasn’t able to go to The Citadel,” Waring said in 2015. “National signing day was just a week down the road, and we had to do something. We called down to Newberry, and they gave him a chance. As he grew into an outside linebacker, I thought, ‘This kid has a shot.’”

Robinson earned All-South Atlantic Conference honors at Newberry, played in the East-West Shrine Game and sparkled at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Vikings took him in the seventh round with pick No. 232 of the draft and signed him to a four-year, $2.348 million contract.

'Love for football'

At Minnesota, Robinson played in 21 games in 2015 and 2016, starting two games and making 13 tackles. Waived by the Vikings, he signed with the Jets for the 2017 season, but played in only one game before being injured. He was cut by the Jets in December 2017 and signed by the Cardinals, but never played for Arizona.

"Minnesota was great and I enjoyed every minute of it," Robinson said. "They drafted me and I got my first experience there. With the Jets, I really didn't get a chance to prove what I could do. I had a serious injury there in week two, and it cost me the entire year to recover from that.

"In Arizona, it just wasn't a good fit for what I do personally. I never really got comfortable there and it just didn't work out."

But Robinson was determined to keep playing. He signed up with the Arizona Hotshots of the start-up Alliance for American Football for the 2019 season; the league went under in April 2019 after eight weeks of play. Then, Robinson went to the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL. After five games, that league went dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Playing in the AAF gave me a love for football again," Robinson said. "And then going to Houston in the XFL, that gave me the drive to know I can play."

Full circle

With the Falcons, Robinson is expected to compete for a spot at outside linebacker. He says he's just three games short of the three credited seasons a player needs to qualify for an NFL pension. His son also lives in Atlanta, he said.

So there's certainly no lack of motivation, especially during the pandemic, when team activities are shut down and players are generally on their own.

"During this time, I think you are going to see who are the pro athletes who take their bodies seriously, and take their training seriously," he said. "Because there is a lot we can't control at the moment, but you can control your body and your mental game. I think this is a time when guys who take it seriously can start to separate themselves."

Should Robinson make the Falcons' roster, it will add another chapter to a remarkable journey for the Wadmalaw Island native.

"I tell people all the time, I wouldn't switch my journey for anybody's," he said. "Coming from a small island and small schools and a small college and then to a grand stage. I've dealt with injures, with being cut, with people telling me I can't play in this league.

"People said I was too big to be a linebacker, not fast enough, you should put your hand in the dirt. Professors told me in college that I shouldn't play my final year, I should go ahead to grad school or get a good job. Now it comes full circle to get another chance at the NFL. It's been great."