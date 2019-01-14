An emotional Alshon Jeffery said the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New Orleans on Sunday is on his shoulders after a pass slipped through his hands and was intercepted in the closing minutes of the game.
“I let my teammates down, that’s on me,” the former South Carolina Gamecock star said following a 20-14 loss in the NFC Championship Game.
The weekend's NFL playoff games eliminated a few of the former Clemson and South Carolina players who were still vying for a Super Bowl, while others still have a shot.
Jeffery, who led his team in receiving yards for the second straight week, was devastated after the game in which he finished with 63 yards on five catches.
The Eagles went into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints as underdogs, but were driving for the potential winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 20-14 and with the ball on the Saints' 27, Philadelphia's Nick Foles threw a dart to Jeffery. The ball hit his hands and bounced into the arms of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, giving him his second interception of the day and a trip to the NFC title game.
Jeffery is his toughest critic today, but Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, among other fellow Eagles, aren’t blaming him.
“He’s one of the best players on this football team,” Ertz told reporters. “That play didn’t decide this game.”
Who’s left?
Sammy Watkins – The former Clemson receiver had a solid game for the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught six balls for 62 yards in the team’s 31-13 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts.
Stephon Gilmore – A star cornerback at USC, Gilmore posted one tackle and an interception in the New England Patriots' 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll face Watkins Sunday in the AFC Championship game.
Taylor Stallworth – A former Gamecock and current defensive lineman with the Saints, Stallworth had two tackles in the team’s win on Sunday. He’ll face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.
Going home
Mike Williams — Former Clemson receiver caught five passes for 68 yards in the Chargers' loss to New England.
Melvin Ingram — Former Gamecocks defensive end struggled against the Patriots and had just two tackles in San Diego's loss.