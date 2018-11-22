Brent Demarest wasn’t even sure he wanted to run in Thursday’s 41st Annual Turkey Day Run Wobble & Gobble.
Normally this time of year, Demarest, a former standout middle distance runner at Porter-Gaud High School, had just finished up his cross-country season at the University of Virginia. Last weekend, Demarest finished 31st at the NCAA’s Cross Country championships – earning All-American honors for the second straight year.
He was dead tired the next day and didn’t even run, which is uncommon.
When Demarest returned to the Lowcountry for Thanksgiving break, his mother suggested that he run the Turkey Day Run. Despite growing up in Charleston, he’d never participated in the popular downtown 5,000-meter race.
“I figured, why not,” Demarest said.
Why not, indeed.
Demarest, 23, signed up Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before gun time, but won the event going away in a time of 14 minutes and 21 seconds, just one second off of Bobby Mack’s 2105 course record of 14:20. Kathryn Lazarchick captured the women’s division for the second straight year, finishing in a course record time of 16:25, breaking Maggie Kraft’s record of 16:32, which had stood for 28 years.
With sunny skies and mild temperatures that hovered around 50 degrees, the race attracted 7,156 finishers.
Runners race to the finish line during the 41st annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
“When I was in high school I’d be getting ready to run in the cross country national championships this time of year, so I never ran in the race,” said Demarest, who earned his undergraduate degree in Biology from Virginia this past May. “This was my first time running this race, so it was really nice to be back in Charleston and to see so many familiar faces cheering me on when I was coming down King Street. I run down here almost every day when I’m at home, so it’s a really nice course and one I’m kind of familiar with.”
Demarest was looking to spend a quiet weekend at home, especially after running 29:54 at last week’s 10,000-meter NCAA Cross Country championships in Madison, Wisc.
“I was pretty tired from that race and I thought I was done for a while, but my mom, was like ‘you should run the Turkey Day race,’” Demarest said.
Although Demarest has graduated from Virginia, he’s working on a master’s degree, and will run the 5,000 and 10,000 meters this spring for the Cavaliers. Demarest took the lead at the 800-meter mark and never looked back, beating runner-up Cole Atkins by 24 seconds.
“Had I known I was that close to the course record, I would have run a little harder at the end,” Demarest said.
Since Demarest is still running competitively at the NCAA level, he was unable to collect the $500 first place prize.
That wasn’t an issue for Lazarchick, who finished up her track career at Wake Forest last year. Not only did Lazarchick collect the $500 first prize, but got an additional $100 for setting the course record.
“Just in time for Christmas shopping,” Lazarchick said with a chuckle.
Lazarchick, 24, is training for a half-marathon in a couple of weeks and wanted to use Thursday’s race as a final fine-tune for the longer race.
“This always a really fun race and I always enjoy it,” Lazarchick said. “I was hoping to run a little bit faster, like 16:10, but this was my first race back since the summer, so it was a good start to the season for me.”
Lazarchick has spent the past 18 months working for Capabilities, an academic tutoring firm in Charleston. Finding time to train with a busy work schedule has been challenging at times. Lazarchick has been known to go on training runs as late at 10 p.m.
“It’s different, my situation is a little different because I normally train by myself,” Lazarchick said. “It’s a lot of self-motivation, which I like. I do miss the team aspect that I had at Wake Forest, but this has made me appreciate running in a different way.”
Reach Andrew Miller at 843-937-5599. Follow him on Twitter @APMILLER_PandC