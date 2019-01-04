At 36 and a decade removed from the National Hockey League, most players Josh Gratton’s age, and with his resume and reputation, would be looking for an exit strategy and not a spot on a roster in the ECHL.
But Gratton is not most professional hockey players.
Even at his advanced age and with 16 professional hockey seasons under his belt, Gratton still comes to the rink with a smile on his face and plenty of passion for the game he has loved since the first time he laced up his skates in Brantford, Ontario.
Despite being two leagues below the NHL, Gratton’s desire to play game hasn’t faded.
Gratton, who signed with South Carolina just after Christmas, made his debut with the Stingrays Friday night in the team’s 4-1 win over Worcester before a crowd of 4,058 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
“Guys who stay around and play for as long as Josh has played have a passion for the game,” said South Carolina Stingrays head coach Spiros Anastas. “Players like Josh and (former Stingray) Trevor Gillies are not able to hang around as long as they have without loving the game and being great people. We see a lot of the same qualities in Josh that guys in our locker room saw in Trevor. Josh can play and he’s in impeccable shape. He’s a true professional and he brings it every day.”
Gratton spent the better part of the last decade in Europe, playing in Russia, Denmark, Slovakia, France and England, making a lot more money than he will in the ECHL. The perks in playing in Europe are many and they don’t include making long bus trips like the seven-hour trek to Orlando, Fla. that the Stingrays were preparing for right after Friday night’s game.
“The bus rides don’t bother me,” Gratton said.
Gratton, who played in 86 games in the NHL with the Phoenix Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers from 2005-09, was having one of his best offensive season with the Glasgow Clan, recording 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists in 23 games, in England's top professional league.
But Gratton missed his family and being so far away from his wife and his two young daughters Pearl (8) and Violet (9) wasn't easy for the veteran forward.
“I wanted to get back to North America and be closer to my family,” Gratton said. “I was having a good year and things going good for me, but I missed my kids, my wife. I wanted to come back and be closer to home and make some connections and network a little more. Long term, I want to stay in hockey and maybe coach. It’s a lot easier for my family to come see me when I’m down here. My wife was down here for the holidays and just fell in love with the city. They just loved it.”
Gratton came to Anatas’ attention when he noticed his name on the EIHL’s transaction wire. The Clan had released Gratton, so Anastas sent the rugged winger an email. A couple of text messages later and Gratton was interested in heading to the Lowcountry.
“We’re always scouring the leagues around the world looking for guys who are going to make us a better hockey team,” Anastas said.
Gratton talked with Gillies and former Stingrays defenseman Nate Kiser about the organization and signed a few days later.
“Talking with Trevor and Nate, they had nothing but good things to say about the organization,” Gratton said. “They were right, they treat you great here and I’m really excited to be here.”
This isn’t Gratton’s first stint in the ECHL. He played parts of two seasons from 2003-05 with San Diego and Trenton, when he was first breaking into the professional ranks.
“The league has changed so much,” Gratton said. “Guys are a lot younger, a lot faster, more skilled. Back when I played you came here to make a name for yourself, now it’s more of a developmental league. The league doesn’t get the respect it deserves.”
Although Gratton has a reputation as a tough guy, he can contribute offensively as well, like he did Friday recording an assist on the Stingrays' third goal.
“He’s a good skater and he’s not just a guy who’s going to drop the mits and fight,” Anastas said. “We had him on the power play and the penalty kill tonight. He had a nice assist on our third goal. He can play a regular shift.”
The leadership and toughness he brings to the team cannot be measured by dry statistics, Anastas said.
“He’s already helped out a lot of our younger guys,” said Anastas, who is 33. “The guy has been around hockey for a long time, I’m learning things from him. He has a reputation and brings a physical element to our team that we’ve needed all season. Just his presence out on the ice helped our skill guys. We’ve had guys talking to our bench all season and tonight, no one said a word.”