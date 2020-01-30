Dylan Olsen was sitting in his home in Calgary, Alberta, trying to figure out his next move.

Olsen had returned to Canada after playing the first two months of the hockey season in Nitra, Slovakia, and knew he wanted to get back out on the ice.

A veteran defenseman of 124 NHL games, Olsen had plenty of suitors, including teams from Europe, where he could earn more money.

In December, two former teammates – Tom Hughes and Jaynen Rissling – who played with Olsen in England last year lobbied him to take a look at the South Carolina Stingrays.

“Things just didn’t go the way I’d hoped in Slovakia,” Olsen said. “I was back home just doing nothing for about a month and I was looking at some different offers in Europe. I knew I wanted to go to a place that was winning and had a winning mentality. When I talked with Tom and Jaynen, I knew I’d found the right place.”

The Stingrays were off to a franchise-best start, and by Christmas had the best record in the ECHL.

“We were starting to lose players to call-ups and some injuries so we had a need on the back end,” said South Carolina Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin. “There was some interest there and we did our research on him and the deal got done pretty quickly.”

Olsen had played in the ECHL once before – two seasons ago with the Adirondack Thunder – so he knew the league and was familiar with the Stingrays. The Thunder had made it to the conference finals when Olsen was with them.

Still, the ECHL was two levels below the NHL.

“I’d had a good time in Adirondack. We’d had a pretty good run in the playoffs,” Olsen said. “I wasn’t really worried about what level I played at as much as the team I was going to.”

Besides Hughes and Rissling, Olsen had also played with current Stingray forward Tim Harrison in Adirondack.

“You walk in and you can see it’s a really tight-knit room,” Olsen said. “We had a really tight group in Adirondack, too. They welcomed me with open arms.”

The only problem for Olsen was his conditioning. He hadn’t played in a competitive game in more than a month when he arrived in the Lowcountry in early January. He needed to get back into shape.

“He still isn’t in game shape, that’s a work in progress, but he’s gotten better each time he’s been on the ice,” Bergin said. “You can’t expect to take a month off and hit the ground running. It’s going to take some time to get there.”

Olsen, 29, has eased his way into the lineup, not playing in back-to-back games for the first two weeks he was with the team.

“I’m getting there,” Olsen said. “I think each game I’m getting more comfortable out there.”

The 6-3, 210-pound first-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (2009) has brought a steadying influence to the Stingrays' blue line since his arrival.

“He’s a calming presence back there,” Bergin said. “He’s a big, physical body that ends plays in our defensive zone. If he makes a mistake, he’s got that next play, next shift mentality. You can tell he’s played at higher levels.”

Getting former NHL players motivated to perform in the ECHL has been an issue for more than one ECHL coach. Getting Olsen to buy into the Stingrays and his new team has been easy, Bergin said.

“Dylan has been great, he’s a pro,” Bergin said. “When you have a room like we have and a player shows up and he sees the talent and the skill we have and work ethic of the guys, it’s easy for them to come in and do the work. Dylan has a couple of friends on the team, and you can tell he takes a lot of pride in his game.”

Returning to the ECHL was never an issue for Olsen.

“I just love playing the game,” Olsen said. “Look, you can be miserable about being wherever you are or you can accept the fact that you are here and enjoy it and work your butt off. I’m happy to be here and to be a part of a great organization and a great team.”

The only problem with being in Charleston is that Olsen didn’t bring the right clothing with him from Canada, where it was snowing when he left.

“When I got here, it was like 70 degrees,” Olsen said. “I realized I didn’t pack enough shorts and t-shirts.”