Former Goose Creek football star proud to be part of Furman's 'Running Back University'

What the college football season will look like in the fall remains up in the air because of the coronavirus, but Furman running back Jeff McElveen already has two dates circled on the calendar.

On Sept. 12, the Paladins are scheduled to play at Charleston Southern, and on Oct. 24 they are supposed to return to the Lowcountry for a Southern Conference matchup at The Citadel.

Both will give McElveen, a former star at Goose Creek High school, a chance to come home during a tough season full of expectations for Furman.

“Those games will be a lot of fun, getting to play in front of some family and friends,” McElveen said. “I hope I see some Goose Creek fans out there.”

As a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility left, McElveen is part of a deep running back group at Furman that is drawing national attention.

HERO Sports, a sports data platform that provides services to the Associated Press and Yahoo!, ranks Furman 14th overall in their FCS preseason poll.

“There’s just something about this Furman team that seems tough in 2020,” the website wrote about the Paladins. “The run game is solidly intact and this program seems primed to take the next step in the postseason.”

Clay Hendrix, the head football coach at Furman, chuckles at the thought of having such a powerful running game, since that hasn’t traditionally been the team’s strong suit.

But that has changed in recent years, and Hendrix expects McElveen to play a role in making the run game even better.

Last season, Furman led the SoCon in scoring, and its rushing game ranked second in touchdowns and third in yards. The Paladins went 8-5, including a 6-2 record in the SoCon.

“Jeff will be competing for playing time with a couple of other really talented guys,” Hendrix said. “But he’s made some progress since switching to offense and we expect him to keep growing in our system.”

At Goose Creek, McElveen was a star defensive back who compiled 74 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception as a senior.

His success isn't surprising, given his family history. McElveen's father, Thomas, is the boys’ basketball coach at Fort Dorchester, and younger brother, Justin, plays football there. His older brother, Jordan, played basketball at Davis and Elkins College and later at Catawba College.

At Furman, Hendrix recruited McElveen to play defense, but eventually asked him to join the running game at a time when depth was an issue.

Now with two years left to play, McElveen is looking to make the most of his opportunities. Furman started spring workouts early this year so he was able to complete camp and the spring game before the NCAA canceled activities due to the coronavirus.

Back home in Goose Creek, McElveen has been running drills in the backyard and hitting the gym to prepare for fall camp. Furman is scheduled to open the season at home against Wofford on Sept. 5.

“It was definitely a learning curve,” McElveen said of switch to offense. “But the guys have embraced me and I’m getting better at understanding the position. We call ourselves Running Back University and we approach the game with that type of pride.”