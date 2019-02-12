Garrett Tech graduate Trevon Sanders will serve as North Charleston’s Honorary Mayor for the Day on Thursday.
Sanders, who was an all-state football player at Garrett Tech, recently completed his college career at Troy University, earning All-Sunbelt Conference honors this past season. Garrett Tech recently retired his jersey.
Sanders will join North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey in meetings with various city government officials during the day. He also will attend the City Council meeting that evening.
Previous North Charleston honorary mayors have included Nehemiah Broughton, Jr., a North Charleston High School graduate who played football at The Citadel and in the NFL; Carlos Dunlap, a Fort Dorchester High School graduate who played college football at Florida and then in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals; and John Simpson, a Fort Dorchester graduate who plays football at Clemson.
Final regular-season basketball polls
The high school basketball playoffs for the S.C. High School League began on Monday night and continue until March 1-2 when state championships in each of the five classifications will be decided.
Ahead of the state playoffs, the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association released its final regular-season poll with several Lowcountry teams finishing among the top 10.
The Berkeley boys remain No. 2 in the Class AAAAA poll. The 22-1 Stags have been ranked second in the last several polls. West Ashley cracks the top 10 at No. 10.
Goose Creek remains the top team in AAAAA girls and Fort Dorchester is ranked fifth.
Colleton County makes an appearance in the AAAA boys at No. 8, Manning is eighth in AAA boys and Georgetown is ranked 10th.
Bishop England remains the top-ranked team in Class AAA girls, with region rival Manning at No. 9. May River is ranked 10th.
In AA boys, Oceanside Collegiate is ranked second, followed by Woodland at No. 7 and North Charleston at No. 8. The AA girls poll has Woodland ranked third and Burke ranked 10th.
Lowcountry Leadership Academy is ranked fourth in the final Class A boys poll. Charleston Math & Science is ranked sixth and St. John’s is ranked ninth. Military Magnet is ranked sixth among Class A girls teams.
Region 7-AAAAA basketball honors
Berkeley senior forward Ishan White is the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year in voting among the league’s coaches. White averaged 15.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the 22-1 Stags, who finished 10-0 in league play.
Joining White on the all-region team from Berkeley are senior point guard DJ Chisolm (10.1 ppg, 3.4 apg) and senior wing Trevur Smalls (15.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
Goose Creek is represented on the all-region team by senior Travelle Simmons and junior Jamel McGowan. Braxton Washington and Tristan Freeling were selected from Wando.
James Island’s all-region picks are Lawton Davis and Bailey Wiseman, and DeAndre Johnson and Kamal Whaley are Stratford’s selections. Cane Bay’s Mitchell Davis rounds out the all-region list.
Berkeley, Goose Creek, James Island and Wando will open their state playoff run on Wednesday night. Berkeley will host Blythewood while Goose Creek hosts Fort Dorchester. Wando is at West Ashley and James Island is at Ashley Ridge.
Region 7-AAAAA wrestling all-region
Cane Bay’s Tim Wash, who guided his program to the region 7-AAAAA championship this season, was voted the region coach of the year for wrestling by the league’s coaches.
Cane Bay also had six wrestlers selected to the all-region team. Earning the honor were Dougie Metts, Spencer Wall, Chase Smith, Ralph Inge, Raleigh D’Antico and Domenic D’Antico.
Stratford’s selections are Lance Elrod, Preston Soriano, Josh Maningding, Vito Dorio and Kevin Mood. From Berkeley, all-region picks are Gavin Canady, Ty Haynes, Jackson Wilson and Wes Wilson.
Micah DiCarlo, Walker Rhue and Justin Lucas are Wando’s all-region performers while Skyler Bentley was picked from James Island. Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz and D’Angelo Gourdine round out the all-region list.
Preseason golf rankings
Bishop England enters the 2019 boys golf season as the top-ranked team in Class AAA in the preseason rankings by the S.C. Golf Coaches Association.
The only other local school to be ranked is James Island, which checks in at No. 9 in Class AAAAA.