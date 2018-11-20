COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp chose his words carefully. Coach-speak 101 says you don’t approach any game more seriously than another (at least not publicly).
Then again, Muschamp knew he didn’t need to spew pablum that Clemson meant as much as Coastal Carolina and Akron when he lost his first two rivalry games by a combined 73 points.
“At the end of the day, when you’re a South Carolina Gamecock, and people find out you played football at South Carolina, probably one of the first questions they’re going to ask you is, ‘What was your record vs. Clemson?’” Muschamp said. “They understand the importance to this state, to this university, and to your lineage as a South Carolina football player.”
Not one player on the Gamecocks’ roster has ever beaten Clemson, a trait shared by several senior classes over the last 100 years. Even the best rivalry run ever by a USC team — five straight wins from 2009-13 — came after six losses in seven seasons.
Steve Spurrier, the architect of that run, drew heat when he arrived in 2005 by taking down the “Beat Clemson” signs throughout Williams-Brice Stadium. They hadn’t done much good before, he accurately pointed out, and USC had bigger goals as well.
It only boomeranged on him for a year when he was at USC, since he won his second rivalry game and took the Gamecocks to the SEC Championship Game while he was posting five straight wins over Clemson. Yet the lapse of his tenure coincided with Clemson becoming a powerhouse that views USC as merely a bump in the road on the way to another ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff berth.
Muschamp had a bad team in his first year, playing an eventual national champion at its place and getting pasted. Last year, the Gamecocks thought they had a shot but their own emotions and early mistakes gave the Tigers another easy win.
This year, does the approach need to change? Does there need to be lava spewing from Coach Boom’s pulpit, or the opposite in a calm, Herb Brooks-meets-the-preacher-from-“Hoosiers” pregame speech?
Players who have been there say no.
Todd Ellis, QB, 1986-89
(1-1-1 vs. Clemson)
“It’s late in the season, and if you get out of that routine, if you stray from any of your processes, it’s problematic. The kids are tired, the coaches are tired, and I think sticking to that, ‘It’s a regular week, let’s do this thing,’ is good. Then you can have those individual moments, private conversations in practices, that can elevate it up a little bit.”
Ellis played under Joe Morrison, famous for his coolness on the sideline. Dressed in black, hand cupping a Marlboro, Morrison never got excited — save for one game against N.C. State when he felt the Wolfpack deserved a little come-uppance.
“He was probably more quiet about the process than coach Muschamp, certainly more than coach Spurrier was about the process,” Ellis said. “Coach Spurrier would have a jab (for the media, knowing Dabo Swinney would see it) in there, but he was winning.”
Del Wilkes, OL, 1980-84
(1-3 vs. Clemson)
“I was born and raised in South Carolina in a Gamecock family, so I had a good historical perspective of what this rivalry meant. I could not eat or sleep the night before my first Carolina-Clemson game. Throughout the course of the week, you realize this is not a normal game. This is a different game, that means so much to a lot of people. But once you’re out on the field for warmups, then it becomes another football game.”
Wilkes played at the end of Jim Carlen’s tenure, sat out Richard Bell’s 1982 season, then finished under Morrison. He saw the same from Carlen and Morrison for Clemson as any other game.
“My experience was it was difficult doing that leading up to the game,” Wilkes said. “I think they approached it like most coaches do.”
Jeff Grantz, QB, 1973-75
(2-1 vs. Clemson)
“It’s the archrival, yes. It’s a no-brainer. Especially with the way this year’s gone and as good as they are, definitely want to be competitive, prepare a little bit harder, give a little bit extra. But you got to keep it under control. Can’t get overly zealous, because sometimes you let your emotions get you out of the gameplan, then you’re in trouble.”
USC saw that last year. Geeked for a primetime matchup against the Tigers, the Gamecocks took themselves out early with foolish penalties and dreadful mistakes.
Grantz also played for two coaches, coming up under Paul Dietzel and finishing under Carlen. His last rivalry game was a storied moment, Grantz directing an offense that blistered the Tigers, 56-20.
That game had no special buildup. Under Dietzel, the rivalry games did.
“The last game was for the black helmets that all the seniors could wear,” Grantz said. “All the seniors could speak. There was some special stuff, but mainly for the guys that were leaving. The big motivation was, ‘Don’t let these guys go out a loser.’”
This year’s Gamecocks have the same motivation, although it’s not anything extra this week.
They’ve gotten their rear ends handed to them the last four years. What more motivation is needed?