The Baltimore Ravens were in the midst of an epic playoff comeback Sunday afternoon that would have had the sports world talking for days.
Then Melvin Ingram closed the door on their season, capping off a great game from the former South Carolina Gamecock.
Ingram helped the Los Angeles Chargers pull out a 23-17 win with a game-high seven tackles. His two sacks also led all defenders.
His biggest moment came on the final drive of the game, after Baltimore scored two touchdowns in under four minutes. With 54 seconds left, the Ravens had the ball again and were driving for a potentional game-winning touchdown.
But with 29 seconds left, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was stripped and sacked by the Chargers. Ingram darted for the ball and dove on it to give the Chargers possession, sealing their victory.
“We played assignment football,” he told reporters after the game. “We were told to see what we were supposed to see. They do a lot to confuse us, but we stayed with it.”
Ingram wasn’t the only former Gamecock to make big plays this past weekend.
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their miracle run by taking down the Chicago Bears, who had the best defense in the NFL this year.
Alshon Jeffery, a former Bears receiver who’s in his second year with Philly, stepped up when needed most.
The former Gamecock led his team with 82 yards on six catches. Two of those catches came on the Eagles’ final drive of the game: a 15-yard reception on the first play to get them to the 40-yard line, and an 11-yard catch to get them to Chicago’s 11-yard line with under two minutes left.
The Eagles eventually punched it in with a minute left in the game, and held onto their 16-15 lead after Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles now head to the divisional round to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. On the same day, Ingram and the Chargers will play the New England Patriots at 1:05 p.m.
Wild Card weekend didn’t go as well for former Clemson stars. Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson and his favorite receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, were sent home Saturday via a 21-7 loss the Indianapolis Colts.
The Indy defense limited Hopkins, an All-Pro receiver, to just 37 yards on five catches. Watson threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for a team-high 76 yards on eight carries.