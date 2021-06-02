Former Gamecock player/coach joins Coastal Carolina football staff

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the addition of Rod Wilson to the Chanticleers’ coaching staff for the 2021 season.
Wilson rejoins Chadwell and defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, who he coached under at Charleston Southern from 2013-16.
“We are excited to welcome Rod and his family to the Coastal football family,” Chadwell said in a statement. “Rod was a huge part of our success at Charleston Southern and then went on to become a Super Bowl champion. We are thrilled to have him rejoin us and be a part of what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. Rod is a South Carolina native that is a great leader and will do an outstanding job leading our young man particularly at the linebacker position.”
Wilson, who will coach inside linebackers, comes to Coastal Carolina following one season at his alma mater, South Carolina, where he was in charge of the linebackers.
Before his one season with Gamecocks, Wilson spent three seasons with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant special teams coach. In 2019 he was part of the staff that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Wilson enjoyed a six-year playing career in the NFL. The native of Cross graduated from South Carolina, where he played five different positions for the Gamecocks (quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety, and linebacker). He put together an outstanding senior year in 2004, serving as a team captain, leading the team in tackles, and earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.