COLUMBIA — There’s familiarity and there’s unbelievability. Mike Boynton coaching against South Carolina is the second one.
As Oklahoma State’s head coach, Boynton will try to hand his alma mater a loss on Saturday. Someone who played 125 games in garnet — and before Frank Martin arrived, was the point guard on the Gamecocks’ last NCAA tournament team — wears a lot of orange these days.
“This will be the first time that South Carolina will be playing and I don’t want them to win,” Boynton said Thursday from Stillwater. “After this, I hope they win every game they play the rest of the way.”
Boynton’s love for USC has never waned and he never fails to thank Martin for helping him in his coaching career. It was a favor from Martin that gave Boynton’s career its biggest boost.
“When Darrin (Horn) was let go in 2012, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” said Boynton, who had been one of Horn’s assistants since 2008 after logging time at Furman, Coastal Carolina and Wofford following his USC playing career. “I knew Frank was going to bring in his whole staff from Kansas State but I talked to him about wanting to stay on. He said, ‘If I can help you, I want to help you.’”
Boynton became USC’s Director of Student-Athlete Development, where he couldn’t work with players on the court but he could help them prepare for life without basketball. The transition helped Boynton and his burgeoning family — his wife, Jenny, was USC’s dietitian and pregnant with their first child.
Martin’s hand up enabled Boynton to still be around practice, watching how Martin and his staff interacted with the team and soaking into his head for the day when he’d have his own team. It also introduced him to Brad Underwood, Martin’s right-hand man that would be hired after the season as head coach at Stephen F. Austin.
Underwood asked Boynton to come along, he accepted and the pair helped the Lumberjacks to three straight NCAA tournaments. Oklahoma State called in 2016 and Boynton followed Underwood to Stillwater, after he thought he would be staying in Texas as Stephen F. Austin's new coach.
But like at USC, disappointment became a greater opportunity. Underwood left Oklahoma State after a year for Illinois, and Boynton was the Cowboys’ new coach. None of it happens without Martin giving a young guy with an uncertain future a break.
“If Frank doesn’t allow me to stay around,” Boynton said, “I’m not the head coach at Oklahoma State University.”
Now it’s come full-circle. Boynton, recruited from Brooklyn to Columbia by Eddie Fogler, has former USC assistant John Cooper on his staff. He marks the time he’s been away from Columbia by his son’s birthdays (Ace just turned 6). He’s still tight with Aaron Lucas, Tony Kitchings and his other former teammates.
And he knew this day would come. The Gamecocks have only played in the Big 12/SEC Challenge three times before and twice they drew Oklahoma State.
“I don’t have a problem with playing a quality opponent, but I had a bad feeling in my gut that it would be USC,” Boynton said. “Frank’s really, really important to me.”
“I don’t need to talk to South Carolina fans about what a great Gamecock and great human being Mike Boynton is. That was Eddie’s last recruit here at South Carolina,” Martin said on his radio show Thursday. “I know how good he is as a basketball coach. Mike’s just a great, great human being and it’s going to be great to see him.”
At least game prep should be easy. Like all opponents, Boynton has to account for USC’s Chris Silva.
“He’s a load, there’s no doubt about it,” Boynton said. “He’s the biggest concern you have going into the game.”
Silva wears No. 30, just like Boynton did.