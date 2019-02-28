It didn’t take long for Justin Smoak to make a connection with the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Granted, the former South Carolina Gamecock slugger has spent way more time in the Charleston area than Charlie Montoyo. Smoak was raised in Goose Creek, attended Stratford High, and spends most of the offseason in the Lowcountry fishing and hunting.
But Charleston was also home for Montoyo early in his coaching career. In 1999 and 2000, he was the manager of the Charleston RiverDogs.
Now the low-level Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the RiverDogs were part of the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system back when Montoyo was coaching in the bullpen.
“He told me how much he loves the area,” Smoak said of his first conversation with Montoyo. “To have a new manager and have a little connection with him. ... It’s always good to have that.”
Smoak is entering his 10th season in Major League Baseball. The first baseman was taken in the first round of the 2008 draft by the Texas Rangers and made his league debut in 2010.
Since then, he’s played for Texas, the Seattle Mariners, and is now entering his fifth season with the Blue Jays. That includes his 2017 campaign when he played in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time. Smoak finished that season with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while batting .270. Last season, he followed up with a .242 average, along with 25 homers and 77 RBIs.
This season will be the final one of his current contract with the Blue Jays. In 2017, Smoak signed a two-year, $8.25 million deal that included a $6-million option for 2019.
“The biggest thing for me is staying healthy, doing things the right way and taking care of my body,” he said. “That’s how you extend your career in this game.”
Smoak, 32, is the third-oldest player on the roster and one of the most tenured in Toronto. That’s where his connection with Montoyo will become even more vital as the team battles in the American League East.
The Jays last won the division in 2015, their first time since 1993. With Montoyo at the helm, Smoak is hoping their Lowcountry connection will pay dividends.
Watching from afar, RiverDogs’ president Dave Echols is also rooting for the team’s former manager. He’s also cheering for Rocco Baldelli, a former RiverDogs’ player who was named manager of the Minnesota Twins on the same day Montoyo accepted the job with the Blue Jays.
Both are feel-good stories for the local community, Echols said.
“It kind of solidifies the process,” he said. “Working your way to the top applies to players and managers. And having that RiverDogs logo as part of their path to the majors sheds light on Charleston and what we do here. So it’s a great moment for our former and current staff.”
Montoyo and Baldelli will square off seven times this season, including a four-game series in April and a three-game series in May.