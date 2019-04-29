A former South Carolina football commitment was back on the USC campus over the weekend.
Offensive lineman Javion Cohen of Pell City, Ala., made his first official visit to Columbia since withdrawing his commitment to the Gamecocks on April 15. Cohen’s decision to decommit was based on his desire to expand his recruiting and go through the entire process.
He has kept an open mind regarding the Gamecocks and they have also kept him high up on their board. He said that was evident by what he experienced on the visit.
“It was a great visit,” Cohen said. “The atmosphere still feels great. Everybody around here still treats me the same. They were saying it doesn’t get no better than Wolf (OL coach Eric Wolford). They are really serious about that. I feel the same way."
The talk of him committing again did come up, he said. Cohen listened but another decision is not something he’s ready to make right now.
“They told me my decision is my decision,” Cohen said. “They are just going to wait it out and see how everything goes. They are still up there in my top three.”
Cohen plans to visit Auburn this weekend, and also is interested in visiting Florida, Florida State and Oklahoma. He said he won’t announce a decision until National Signing Day in December.
USC played host to a big offensive line target from Jacksonville over the weekend in Kobe Baynes (6-4, 301), who was in for an official visit. And while on the visit Baynes picked up an offer from the Gamecocks. He already has offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Ole Miss, among others.
“Coach Wolford started recruiting me for awhile and he wanted to get me up to Columbia so I can meet face to face and see the campus,” Baynes said. “My first day there I got to meet Coach Muschamp and he offered me in person. It was amazing. The facilities are beautiful. They really wanted me and they loved my film.”
Baynes visited with his mother and little sister and said the visit made an impact on him from the Gamecocks’ standpoint.
“I loved the school, it was a great experience,” he said. “They are definitely one of the top players. I haven’t really sat down and put my offers into a list. Baynes also has visited Florida State, Auburn, Florida, UCF, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.
Tight end Trey Boll of Richmond, Va., has been a regular visitor to USC the last couple of years. His visit on Saturday was his fourth to the campus. Prior visits included camps and the Georgia game last season and involved then tight ends coach Pat Washington.
This trip gave him the chance to meet up with new tight ends coach Bobby Bentley, who is now handling his recruiting.
“I guess the biggest thing that stuck out was how nice the coaching staff was,” Boll said. “I got to meet some of the commits and it already feels like a family down there. Great atmosphere and obviously there’s nothing like playing football in the SEC.
Boll said his decision at this point is down to USC, Virginia Tech and N.C. State. He said all three schools are pushing for him and there’s no leader at this point. He plans to announce his decision in June.
He visited Virginia Tech last week and also has been to N.C. State, Virginia and Wake Forest. He said he might visit Missouri this summer. Some of his other offers are West Virginia, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Connecticut and Temple.
Defensive end Aces Scott (Class of 2021) of Hillcrest attended USC’s recruiting event Saturday. Scott is just getting started in the recruiting process so the visit allowed him to get a feel for what’s ahead for him as more schools become interested.
He said he liked what he saw with the Gamecocks and how they interacted with him.
"First thing is that USC’s got something bigger than football going on, it’s more like a family thing,” Scott said. “They just don’t prepare you for football, they make sure that your going to be a great person outside of football. USC is a great school and the visit was great."
Also visiting Saturday was 2021 offensive lineman Jaleel Davis (6-5, 297) of Rockingham, N.C. He left with an offer from the Gamecocks.
Other confirmed weekend visitors for USC were running back Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga.; defensive back Rashad Battle of Atlanta; wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Ga.; defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, N.C.; linebacker Raneiria Dillworth of Kernersville, N.C.; offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson of Fort Valley, Ga.; offensive lineman Micah Morris of Kingsland, Ga.; and athlete Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, Ga.
USC last week also offered tight end Blake Smith of Dallas, Tex.; UNC commitment wide receiver Josh Downs of Suwanee, Ga.; wide receiver Jayden Thomas of Atlanta; linebacker Dink Jackson of Melbourne, Fla.; and running back/linebacker Tony Mitchell of Huntsville, Ala.
Cornerback Art Green of Hutchinson (Kan.) JC is set to see Tennessee and Kentucky in June. He’s also planning to take an official visit to Missouri in late July. USC is also one of his offers. The Gamecocks also have offered his teammate, offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine.
Green said Gamecock recruiter Travaris Robinson remains in contact and there is still interest both ways. Green said he’s also talking with Louisville, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Kansas State and Boise State. He said at this point Tennessee and Missouri are the two he feels best about based on their level of interest in him.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., made his official visit to Oregon two weeks ago and is now working on a decision for next month between Clemson and Oregon.
“We just want to go and sit back and weigh it out and see what we want to do,” he said. “We want to think about it and see what the options are and weigh out the pros and cons with each school and all of the different schools. And then, eventually, I will make a decision.”
USC was one of the first major programs to offer 2021 running back Ricky Parks of Tampa. Now Iowa, Penn State, Virginia and Purdue are on his list. It’s early in the process for Parks and he’s just starting to build his relationship with the Gamecocks.
“I’ve seen South Carolina play on TV and I think they are a physical and well-coached team,” Parks said. “I saw how they got better throughout the season as they played very good teams. I’m also very interested to see what it’s like in person, like the things they do in the weight room and practice, just to explore the school and meet the coaches."
Parks said he plans to visit schools this summer and USC will get one of his stops. Last season Parks rushed for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones of Charlotte has set his first official visit with Ohio State on June 21. USC also has been among his favorites.
Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett of Washington, D.C., committed to LSU. He also had offers from Clemson and USC.
USC target John Copenhaver, a tight end from Roswell, Ga., committed to North Carolina.
Clemson has gotten an early start with 2022 offensive lineman Chase Sweigart (6-5, 270) of Chapin who was back for a visit for the spring game.
“I have been attending Clemson’s youth camp since the second grade and working with coach Caldwell since the fifth grade,” Sweigart said. “Coach Caldwell was the first coach to greet me at the door of the new complex, then followed by Maverick Morris who I’ve gotten to know over the last few years.”
Sweigart said Clemson has been the only school to recruit him thus far but he’ll be going to other camps this summer in hopes of gaining more exposure.
Basketball
USC coaches were at Ridge View last week checking on Ja’Von Benson and Tyler Rice. Benson sat out last season after transferring from Westwood.
The bulk of USC’s basketball coaching staff was at Keenan last week for a workout that included 6-5 Dillon Jones. Frank Martin, Chuck Martin and Bruce Singler got some good evaluation time and then the two assistants had a chance to chat with Jones.
“It just reminded me how cool they are,” Jones said. “They are just good people, man. They are just good people to be around."
USC is the biggest offer Jones has at this point. Also in to watch Jones were Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin, and assistant coaches from Temple and Upstate.
New Virginia Tech coach Mike Young offered 6-9 PJ Hall and 6-0 Myles Tate of Dorman on a visit to the school last week.