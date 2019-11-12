Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton’s first impression of TD Arena wasn’t a very fond one.

It was 2008 and it was Boynton’s first season as an assistant coach at South Carolina when the Gamecocks rolled into Charleston to play the Cougars in their new basketball facility — then called Carolina First Arena. The College of Charleston had already opened the venue with wins over Southern Illinois and Texas Christian University during ESPN’s Charleston Classic two weeks earlier.

But the Gamecocks were the first Power 5 team to come into the Cougars’ $54 million arena and former College of Charleston head coach Bobby Cremins was looking for a signature win.

“I remember they had a great crowd, the fans were really into the game and it was loud,” said Boynton, who was a point guard at South Carolina from 2000-04 under Eddie Folger and Dave Odom. “Coach Cremins was just starting to get things going again down there, so we knew it was going to be a tough game and it was.”

What Boynton also remembers is losing, 82-80, in overtime and watching Andrew Goudelock pour in 20 points.

Boynton is hoping for a better experience when Oklahoma State plays College of Charleston on Wednesday (9 p.m.) at TD Arena. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network.

“It was a very tough place to play and I know that hasn’t changed,” Boynton said. “I’m very familiar with the history of the basketball program at College of Charleston and how important basketball is to the university and the community. It should be a great environment.”

Boynton grew up in New York City and still considers the Bronx his home, but the state of South Carolina will always be a special place for him. He played in 125 games at South Carolina, and was by his own account an “average” college player. He spent the majority of his adult professional life working in South Carolina as a graduate assistant or assistant basketball coach at Furman, Coastal Carolina and Wofford.

“New York will always be my first home, but South Carolina will always have a special place in my heart,” Boynton said. “I spent a lot of time in South Carolina and I learned how to work and a lot about the business and how to do things the right way from the coaches around the state. It was a great place to meet people and develop relationships that last today. I learned how hard you have to work to maintain success.”

It was on the recruiting trail around the state that Boynton met another young assistant coach, Earl Grant, who was working at Winthrop under head coach Gregg Marshall, who was a former Cougars assistant.

“The coaching fraternity is pretty small so our paths crossed pretty frequently back in the day,” Grant said. “We became friends and I couldn’t be happier for Mike and what he’s accomplished during his career. I remember coaching against Mike during his senior year at South Carolina when I was an assistant at The Citadel. He was a smart, tough player, just like he is as a coach. I have a lot of respect for Mike.”

When Grant took over the College of Charleston program in 2014, he reached out to Boynton about becoming an assistant coach with the Cougars. Boynton was already an assistant at Stephen F. Austin and wasn’t ready to move.

“The timing wasn’t right,” Grant said. “We didn’t get very far, but I would have loved to have had him on our staff.”

A year ago, the Cougars played Oklahoma State in Stillwater and led by as many eight points late in the first half before losing, 70-58. Charleston's Grant Riller had one of his worst shooting nights, going 2 of 14 from the floor and finishing with just 7 points.

“I don’t think I was prepared for the kind of defense they threw at us last year,” said Riller, who is averaging 22 points a game this season. “I know what to expect this time, so I hope I can have a better game.”

Boynton is certain Riller will play better Wednesday night.

“Grant Riller isn’t only one of the best mid-major players in the country, he’s one of the best guards at any level, period,” Boynton said. “He could start for any team in the Big 12.”

Jasper expected to play

College of Charleston starting point guard Zep Jasper injured his leg during Saturday’s game with Georgia State but is expected to play Wednesday.

Jasper, who has started 16 games over the past two seasons, played just 12 minutes against Georgia State before leaving the game.

“Zep practiced (Monday) and we’ll see how he looks (Tuesday),” Grant said. “We’ll have to wait and see how things go, but he looks OK.”