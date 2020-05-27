Former Gamecock basketball player scores again with PROOF alcohol ice cream

COLUMBIA — Cookout checklist: Grill, meat, chips, ice cream, alcohol …

A former South Carolina basketball player is making sure the last two items can be a one-stop shop.

“Our product is really an experience, right? This is not so you can go get drunk on ice cream,” Jenn Randall-Collins said. “This is to have an experience whether you’re stuck at home, or having folks over. You can really liven up your indulgence, if you will.”

Randall-Collins, a four-year letter-winner and two-year starter from 1991-95 for the USC women’s team, is again soaring with her new endeavor. PROOF ice cream, a dairy treat mixed with alcohol, has begun to seep into the Southeast, including Lowes Foods and soon a similar agreement with Harris-Teeter.

The idea was simple. Randall-Collins grew up in Kentucky, where as she said, you’re taught three things — horses, basketball and bourbon. After finishing her basketball career at USC, she found an old recipe for hand-churned ice cream mixed with bourbon, and the idea took root.

Tried and true ice-cream flavors have been joined with bourbon, rum or moonshine to produce a product that within three years of hitting the market, sold well enough for Randall-Collins to buy out her prior investors. Headquartered in Columbia, the company has settled on 12 flavors, each with seven percent alcohol by volume.

“Our ABV could go as high as 20-25 percent, but that’s way too strong, it’s not edible,” Randall-Collins said. “We were at 10 and settled at seven. That’s the palate-pleaser with the ice cream and the craft alcohol.”

With business booming, the coronavirus shutdown threatened to slow momentum. Yet PROOF actually flourished, with only the rollouts of new flavors and new locations slowed.

“Think of a regular day,” Randall-Collins said. “You may have had a rough day at work, or with the kids, and ice cream is a comfort food. Retirees like a nice bowl of ice cream at night.

“Now, with people around the house a lot? Demand has gone up so much, at least in a short period of time, folks are embracing our product. You can enjoy the end of your day.”

Mount Pleasant’s New York Butcher Shoppe has been a phenomenal seller and more locations are on the way. It’s in the small red freezer by the checkout lines in grocery stores.

Nothing wrong with a plain vanilla cone, but bourbon already mixed in is much neater than chocolate sauce and sprinkles.