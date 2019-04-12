COLUMBIA — Former South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans' name resurfaced Friday in connection with the FBI probe into college basketball corruption.
Evans has agreed to plead guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery and pay back $22,000 he was accused of accepting in order to steer USC and Oklahoma State players toward financial advisors and business managers. His sentencing date was pushed back to May because of the looming April 22 trial, which may introduce new evidence.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, prosecutors and defense attorneys are going back and forth on what to admit as evidence. One passage from one document reads, “Christian Dawkins was making bribe payments to Lamont Evans, an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, in order for Evans to influence and direct South Carolina student-athletes to sign with the sports agency that Dawkins worked for upon becoming professional athletes.”
Thamel and Pat Forde listed former Gamecock P.J. Dozier’s name among dozens of players in a 2018 report that included a ledger of alleged payments. Dozier, when asked about it last summer, declined to answer because it was an ongoing investigation.
USC turned over all documents, e-mails and computer hardware related to Evans in fall of 2017, shortly after Evans was one of four assistant coaches arrested in connection with the probe. USC athletics director Ray Tanner told The Post and Courier last month that USC hasn’t heard anything from the FBI, Department of Justice or the NCAA since.
The documents presented Friday say that Evans was accepting bribes in March 2016. If true, Evans was still employed by USC. He left for Oklahoma State in April 2016.
Of all the schools mentioned in the report, only Louisville, Kansas and Arizona have been officially placed under NCAA inquiry. LSU has been tied to the investigation due to a wiretap with suspended coach Will Wade, but thus far the school is not under official inquiry.