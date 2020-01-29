Each time Deon Joyner displays his full arsenal, from leaping for rebounds and dribbling up the floor to hitting jumpers, a wave of emotions falls over Artis Maddox.

On the one hand, the head coach at Benedict loves having Joyner on board. On the other, Maddox knows his star player from Fort Dorchester High School is playing his first and only season as a Tiger.

“I wish we had him for four years instead of one,” Maddox said.

Joyner, a senior, needed a change of scenery for his final year of college eligibility. Maddox found him in the transfer portal last summer when he was looking for a big man to fill a void on his roster.

Likewise, Joyner wanted to find a new home. Coming out of Fort Dorchester, the North Charleston native had a verbal commitment to play at Francis Marion. But he first had to get his grades up and went to Richard Bland Community College in Virginia.

After two seasons there, Joyner transferred to Chowan University for his junior year. But the lanky, 6-foot-10 forward still couldn’t find his fit on the court.

Benedict has been different. One of the reasons Joyner settled on the Columbia school was his initial conversation with Maddox.

“I told him that he wasn’t just going to be rebounding here,” Maddox said. “So trusting him to play to his complete game has really helped him build his confidence.”

The payoff has been exponential for a Benedict team that went 4-24 last season. This year, the Tigers have already won eight games behind Joyner, who averages 15 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He also has 14 steals and 12 blocks.

“They’ve really accepted me here, and not just the players and coaches,” he said. “The entire campus is like a big family, and they’ve welcomed me in like I’ve always been here.”

The playoffs are a long shot for the Tigers, but they are working to get back to the success of two years ago, when the team went 21-10. And even though Joyner won’t be around to complete the turnaround, he wants to leave his mark on the program before he departs.

It won’t be the same impact he had at Fort Dorchester, where he helped the Patriots capture back-to-back region titles in 2015 and 2016.

But Joyner knows he’s grown as a leader, and he wants to inspire his teammates before he tries to break into professional basketball.

“They’ve really given me a chance to just be myself,” Joyner said. “So I just want to give back any way I can, especially making sure the younger guys understand how big of an opportunity they have here.”