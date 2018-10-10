As he watched Nathan Walker go through reps during those hot summer practices, Wofford running backs coach Dane Romero knew he had something special.
“He’s the most gifted back we’ve ever seen come into our program as a true freshman,” Romero said.
While most freshmen on a successful team are waiting for their moment, Walker is firmly cemented into the Terriers’ offensive scheme.
Wofford has been watching the former Cross High standout for years, via their triple-option camp each summer. Walker’s first time at the camp was after his freshman year of high school.
He was a tight end in those days. Today, the 6-0, 220-pound Walker plays fullback.
“In today’s game, you want to be able to run the ball and catch passes,” said Walker. “So the camp really helped me stay one step ahead.”
Romero has seen his progression through the years. And after Walker earned all-state honors his last two years in high school, Romero knew he would be a great fit in the Terrier program.
“The hardest part for us was figuring out how long he could stay our best-kept secret,” Romero said.
The secret is out.
In Wofford's second game of the season, Walker rushed for 92 yards on just nine carries, scoring a touchdown in the Terriers' 59-14 victory over VMI.
Since then, the Ridgeville kid has been earning his snaps and adding an extra dimension to the Terrier offense. In five games, he has 194 yards on 28 rushes and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry for Wofford, which is 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the Southern Conference.
“He’s just an all-around athlete,” Romero said. “He’s worked his tail off, but also has a lot of football savvy and picks up on things really quick.”
Despite the high praise, Walker knows he still has a lot to learn. That’s why he has no problem playing behind senior Andre Stoddard, a running back out of Greenville who was named a preseason All-American.
“Playing with him is like having a teacher right there on the field,” Walker said. “Andre is the first person to answer my questions because he knows it’s all about the team. That’s really what the culture here is about.”
Romero jokingly says Walker's biggest problem is that he’s playing behind Stoddard.
“Otherwise he could start today,” Romero said.
But Walker is satisfied with his backup role for now, knowing the keys to the Terrier backfield will be his down the road.