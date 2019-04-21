CHICAGO - Former College of Charleston pitcher Taylor Clarke made history on Saturday in his Major League Baseball debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 6-3 right-hander, who was a third-round pick of the Diamondbacks (76th overall) in 2015, tossed three scoreless innings in a 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The 2015 first team All-American struck out two and allowed just two baserunners in relief of Zack Greinke to earn a save in his first game.
But what made his debut so memorable came leading off in the eighth inning. Using first baseman Christian Walker's bat and hitting barehanded because he left his batting gloves in the clubhouse, not thinking he would need them, Clarke singled to the left side of the infield with the ball deflecting off the pitcher's glove in his first at-bat.
Clarke became the first pitcher with a save and a hit in his major league debut since saves became an official stat in 1969, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
"Pretty fun, pretty special to be a part of that and experience all of that and have success," said Clarke, who was called up from Triple-A Reno.
Clarke, the 2015 Colonial Athletic Association pitcher of the year, compiled a 23-5 record with a 2.10 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 2181/3 innings in two seasons with the Cougars. He earned All-America honors from five different organizations during the 2015 season, when he went 13-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 1141/3 innings to lead the Cougars to their second straight NCAA regional appearance.