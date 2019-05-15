stacey

Stacey Tomlinson got her putter working Wednesday and cruised to her third straight victory in the Charleston Ladies City Amateur at Municipal Golf Course.

Tomlinson, a 25-year-old former College of Charleston golfer, completed a bogey-free round of 68 and finished the two-day tournament at 3-under-par 141. First-round leader Jayne Pardus struggled and shot 78, finishing six shots behind Tomlinson. Lea Anne Brown, a 13-time winner of the tournament, was third at 150.

Terry Rickson won the Seniors title in a two-hole playoff with Tori Langen after they tied with scores of 160. Sandy Bland won the Super Seniors title for players 65 and older with a score of 158.

"Yesterday I hit the ball pretty good. I just didn't make any putts. I hit the ball about the same but the putts finally dropped," said Tomlinson, who birdied 9, 15, 17 and 18.

Charleston Ladies City Amateur

OVERALL

Gross: Stacey Tomlinson, 73-68--141; Jayne Pardus, 69-78--147; Lea Anne Brown, 77-73--150; Meggie Rodenberg, 86-77--163; Ouname Mhotsha, 81-82--163; Jennifer Weiland, 87-80--167; Kristen Biety, 89-90--179; Taylor Sekanovich, 127-121--248. Net: Jennifer Weiland, 71-64--135; Meggie Rodenberg, 73-64--137; Jayne Pardus, 65-74--139; Stacey Tomlinson, 73-68--141; Lea Anne Brown, 73-69--142; Kristen Biety, 72-73--145; Ouname Mhotsha, 75-76--151; Taylor Sekanovich, 117-111--228.

SENIORS

Gross: *Terry Rickson, 81-79--160; Tori Langen, 79-81--160; Lee Anne Fryland, 83-80--163; Jeannie Hillock, 79-86--165; Mary Basel, 85-91--176; Terry Abernethy, 89-88--177; Tracy Fandrich, 96-87--183; Barbara Ambler-Naples, 98-95--193; Janine Essex, 106-104--210. *-won on second playoff hole. Net: Mary Basel, 64-70--134; Terry Abernethy, 71-70--141; Terry Rickson, 69-67--136; Tori Langen, 67-69--136; Jeannie Hillock, 67-74--141; Lee Anne Fryland, 73-70--143; Tracy Fandrich, 77-68--145; Barbara Ambler-Naples, 77-74--151; Janine Essex, 88-86--174.

SUPER SENIORS

Gross: Sandy Bland, 77-81--158; Bernice Slezak, 85-91--176; Clara Polutta, 89-90--179; Carole Davis, 92-93--185; Jane Weisman, 92-98--190; Lundie Spence, 97-93--190; Ginny Beane, 95-97--192; Terry Ketchem, 108-103--211. Net: Clara Polutta, 65-66--131; Jane Weisman, 65-71--136; Sandy Bland, 64-68--132; Ginny Beane, 71-73--144; Lundie Spence, 74-70--144; Bernice Slezak, 70-76--146; Terry Ketchem, 78-73--151; Carole Davis, 78-79--157.

