Former College of Charleston basketball star, school hope to heal rift

Andrew Goudelock loves his alma mater. That’s where the former College of Charleston basketball star learned the lessons that would help him on his journey toward manhood.

But since leaving the Lowcountry in 2011 as the school’s all-time leading scorer, a rift has developed between him and what he called his "second home." The split has become so wide that Goudelock hasn’t returned to the campus in more than eight years.

The division first began with a lawsuit over unpaid bills and expanded over the last few weeks with Goudelock’s frustrations over the school’s slow response to racial tensions after the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. The college’s reaction brought up memories of the subtle racism that he said he experienced during his time on campus.

“I’m not an activist, I’m not one of those guys that is looking to start a revolution or get attention,” said Goudelock, who played for the Cougars from 2007 to 2011. “I’m a basketball player. That’s my first job. I don’t want to have a bad relationship with the college, I still love the college. But things need to change not just for black athletes and black students, but for all the students. I’m just trying to shed some light on something that needs to come out.”

Goudelock’s frustrations with university were made public during a recent social media interview with Channel 4. The next day, College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu reached out to Goudelock in hopes of starting a dialogue.

“I wanted to better understand what we were doing wrong,” said Hsu, who took over as the school’s president in May 2019. “This institution has a 250-year history and there have been a lot of good things we’ve done here, but based on what Andrew Goudelock said, we’re not necessarily doing all the right things and clearly there are things we need to do better and should do better.”

Goudelock has planned a Zoom meeting with Hsu on Monday in hopes of mending some of the fences and soothing hurt feelings that have built up between the two parties over the past nine years.

“Hopefully, we can work things out, get some things done and he can hear where I’m coming from,” said Goudelock, who was a second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011. “I’m not just speaking for myself. I’m speaking for a lot of alumni that feel the same way I do.”

The bad blood between player and school began during his second season with the Lakers. Goudelock began getting calls from the university about money he owed for unpaid classes. At first, Goudelock thought the university was playing a prank on him; he attended on a full athletic scholarship.

But it was no joke and the school referred him to a collection agency, which took legal action against the Stone Mountain, Ga., native. Goudelock said the school sued him for around $50,000.

By 2012 he had been released by the Lakers and was playing in the NBA’s G-League, where players make around $30,000 a season.

“I ended up writing them a big check,” Goudelock said. “I felt kind of betrayed. I’d given them my heart and soul for four years and this is how they were going to treat me. I kept asking how I owed them money and I never got any answers.”

'Beneath the surface'

Goudelock let his frustrations be known with former teammates. Jermaine Johnson, who played with Goudelock for two seasons, remembers having long conversations about his falling out with the school.

“I was mad. Actually, I was furious that they would treat Drew like they did,” said Johnson, who on Tuesday night won a Democratic primary for S.C. House District 80. “I’d never heard of anything like this happening to any other athlete at College of Charleston, especially someone of Drew’s stature. There are so many guys that left and came back to get their degrees. They’d come back five, six, seven years after they were done playing and got their degrees. There was never any problem.”

Hsu said the university will look into the issue.

“I don’t know all of the background of exactly what happened and I’ve asked my staff to look into it,” Hsu said.

As protests spread across the nation after the deaths of Floyd, Goudelock was hopeful the College of Charleston would issue some kind of statement in support. When the school finally did, Goudelock felt it wasn’t forceful enough. Black students make up 8 percent of the school’s total undergraduate enrollment of 11,000.

“It seemed like it took forever for them to say anything,” Goudelock said. “They should have showed their support a lot sooner.”

The university's reaction reminded Goudelock of the way he’d been treated outside the “athletic department” bubble on campus and in the predominately white neighborhoods near the downtown campus.

“No one ever came up to me and said anything crazy or racist,” Goudelock said. “It was always beneath the surface, but you could feel it. The fans and students were always great to me when I was on the court, playing. But I’d go to parties with some of the white students and we’d have a great time. Then, I’d see them later on campus the next week and those same white students would be around their friends and act like they didn’t even know me. It’s just different for black students.”

Johnson said he had a similar experience while playing at the College of Charleston from 2006 to 2009. Johnson said he was stopped by police near campus nearly a dozen times in his four years at the school.

“They’d pull me over, search my car because I’m a big black man, so I’m automatically viewed as a threat,” Johnson said.

Classes were no different.

“If you were black, the professors definitely treated you differently,” Johnson said. “Being the only black person in some of my classes, I’d have to speak on behalf of the entire black community, and no one coming to my aid or defense. I literally had to answer for every black person’s actions in America.”

That has to change, Hsu said.

“We all need to be better educated about racism and about our own hidden biases,” Hsu said. “We’ve received a lot of messages from alumni and even current students about this subtle racism or what some would call micro-aggression that they’ve experienced. I’m not going to deny that there isn't racism on campus, but some of it is also due to ignorance in terms of knowing what to do."

Hsu plans mandatory diversity education and inclusion training for all faculty and staff, he said.

'Getting the runaround'

Another minor irritant for Goudelock has been his efforts to host a youth basketball camp on the college’s campus that have been thwarted by school officials. Former College of Charleston players like Anthony Johnson and Joe Chealey have been able to secure dates at the school for their basketball camps over the past two summers.

“I always feel like I’m getting the runaround,” Goudelock said. “I’m trying to give back to the school. I’ve called the school each of the last four years to try and get a camp. I’ve had my agency call and it’s always the same answer. They said I needed to call earlier, so I started to call in December for a July camp and it couldn’t happen. It’s just frustrating.”

Goudelock stressed that his rift isn’t with the school’s athletic department or the basketball program. Goudelock and current head basketball coach Earl Grant have been friends for years and continue to have a strong relationship.

“I think Earl has done a great job. He’s built the program back up and got them back into the NCAA Tournament,” Goudelock said.

Goudelock knows it will take more than a single phone call with the president to solve all the issues at the school. But he’s hopeful that one conversation will start the healing process and that one day, very soon, he will feel he can return to the campus and be a part of the 'Cougar' family again.

“I know things won’t happen overnight,” Goudelock said. “I’m not foolish enough to think it’s going to change with just one phone call. I do think it’s a start. For me to be able to tell him how I’m feeling, tell him about my experiences and the experiences of other people will get the conversation started and get other people involved.”