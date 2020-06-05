Former Clemson, USC players in NFL condemn racism, request action from league

Former Clemson standouts Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins joined other NFL stars in a short video that condemns police brutality and voices support for Black Lives Matter.

The video began circulating on social media Thursday night and includes Watson, a quarterback for the Houston Texans, and Hopkins, a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

Stephon Gilmore, a former star at South Carolina who plays cornerback for the New England Patriots, was also in the video, which lasts a little more than a minute.

Other players include Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu, Cleveland Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" players ask the league.

The video comes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Minnesota man whose death was caught on video May 25 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin and three other officers have since been charged, following nearly a week of peaceful and violent protests across the nation, including ones in Charleston and Columbia.

“I am George Floyd,” Hopkins said, along with others in Thursday’s video.

Throughout the video, players mentioned the names of several black men and women who were killed during altercations with police and private citizens.

“I am Frank Smart,” Watson said, referencing the January 2015 death of a Pittsburgh man who died of a seizure while in police custody after police allegedly failed to give him his medication.

Players pieced together the following statement near the end of the video, stating that this is what they want the league to say: “We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

The league responded in a tweet, stating, “This is a time of self-reflection for all — the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter.”

The NFL has been criticized for its handling of race-related issues dating back to the 2016 season during which former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem before the start of games.

Kaepernick has not played since and sued the NFL in 2018, claiming the league colluded to keep him out of the game. The case was settled in February 2019 for an undisclosed amount.