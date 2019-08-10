It’s a pitcher’s best friend by a long shot, though not quite as loyal as the double play or the outfielder who scales a wall to rob a home run.

But the triple play is special and always comes at the best possible time, since there’s multiple scoring threats on base when it happens.

However, if the triple play serves as the pitcher’s best friend, it can only be the worst enemy of batters who were gearing up for a big inning.

Unfortunately, some of the Palmetto State’s favorite players have recently been on the business end of one of the rarest plays in sports.

Aw Shucks

Enter Weston Wilson, a former Clemson slugger who has been a solid producer this season in Double-A ball with the Biloxi Shuckers, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate.

Through 105 games this season, Wilson is batting .223 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. The third baseman also has stolen 11 bases this season.

Despite his stellar numbers, the late-round pick in 2016 ran into some bad luck in the sixth inning Thursday against the Tennessee Smokies, a Chicago Cubs affiliate.

With runners on first and second with no outs, Wilson stepped up and smacked a hopper to third.

The Smokies’ defense turned a double play which included getting Wilson out at first. But the lead baserunner on that play was a little too aggressive, and got caught in a pickle between home and third. Tennessee eventually was able to tag him out to the end the inning.

But it wasn’t all bad for Wilson. His Shuckers won the game 7-4 and he chipped in a hit and a run.

Twinning

The Minnesota Twins have much more to brag about than their first place standing atop the American League Central.

In the past three weeks, the team has turned two triple plays. Both have hit hard for baseball fans in the Charleston area, seeing as how they’ve come against the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

The first came on July 22 against the Bronx Bombers. Edwin Encarnación, the slugger recently acquired by New York, grounded to third in the top of the first. The Twins’ third baseman stepped on third before firing to second. A clean play there and a throw to first later, and the inning was over.

The Charleston-area casualty on that play was former RiverDog Aaron Judge, who was called out at second. But like Wilson, Judge still had a productive outing. He reached base four times, including one hit.

No flowers for Flowers

After Judge fell victim, the Twins doubled-down on Wednesday against Atlanta. There, they robbed Tyler Flowers of a golden opportunity to cash in. During his farm days, Flowers in 2008 played 122 games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Cubs’ Class A-Advanced affiliate. That year, he batted .288 with 17 homers and 88 RBIs.

Back to Wednesday, Flowers stepped up with runners on first and second in the third inning. He hit a sharp grounder to third, the fielder stepped on the bag, forcing out Charlie Culberson, who played 213 games for the Augusta GreenJackets from 2008 to 2009. From there, the ball traveled around the horn, ending with a third out at Flowers' expense.

After each of these triple plays, pitchers pounded their fists in approval, fans clapped and announcers marveled at the quick reactions of the defense.

But in South Carolina, baseball lovers were devastated by the big innings that never were.