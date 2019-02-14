Two-time NFL Pro Bowler and former South Carolina Gamecock Bobby Bryant is one of five former athletes who will be inducted into the S.C. Football Hall of Fame in April.
The other four members of the 2019 class are Spartanburg native Stephen Davis, former Clemson star Steve Fuller, Greer native Steve Greer and former Erksine College star Dode Phillips, who will be inducted posthumously.
The enshrinement ceremony will be April 23 at the Hilton Hotel in Greenville.
Here’s a little more about each inductee:
• Bryant is a Macon, Ga., native who played baseball and football at USC. He lettered in both sports and was drafted by both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox before deciding to instead play in the NFL as a defensive back.
The former Gamecock was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1967 and played for 14 seasons. His career includes 11 divisional titles, two Pro Bowls, and four Super Bowl appearances. His 51 career interceptions are still the second-most in Vikings’ history.
• Davis was the No. 1 high school football recruit in the nation his senior year at Spartanburg High. After three years at Auburn, the star running back played 11 seasons in the NFL — seven with the Washington Redskins, three with the Carolina Panthers, and his final year in 2006 with the St. Louis Rams.
Davis finished his career as a three-time Pro Bowler, including his 1999 campaign when he led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns.
• Fuller was also a Spartanburg High graduate before becoming Clemson's quarterback from 1975-1978. He led the Tigers to consecutive bowl games and was named ACC Player of the Year both seasons.
Fuller was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1979 and played four seasons before finishing his NFL career with a three-year stint with the Chicago Bears. He won a Super Bowl as a backup in his final season with the Bears.
• Steve Greer was named South Carolina's high school lineman of the year in 1963 and 1964 for his efforts at Greer High. That stint included Most Valuable Lineman in the 1964 Shrine Bowl and in the 1965 North-South Game.
After starting three years at the University of Georgia, Greer had a short stint in the Canadian Football League before taking an assistant coaching job at Auburn. After six seasons, he took the same role at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs win the 1980 national championship.
• David Gardiner “Dode” Phillips was a Bradley native who lettered in three sports at Chester High. He earned a football scholarship to Erskine College and helped the Fighting Fleet upset Clemson in a 1921 game, in which he scored both touchdowns and kicked the extra point.
Phillips died on Dec. 29, 1965, at the age of 65.