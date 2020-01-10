The next few days in football will be Clemson-heavy, with former Tigers looking to advance in the NFL playoffs and current Clemson players trying to win the program's third national title in five years.
Here's a look at former Clemson and South Carolina players in action this weekend in the NFL.
Former Clemson Tigers
Deshaun Watson
After leading a 16-point comeback win last week against Buffalo, the Houston Texans quarterback will be dueling on Sunday with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP.
Watson amassed 3,825 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season, and ran for another 413 yards and seven scores. The Chiefs' defense ranks in the top 10 for fewest passing yards allowed, fewest touchdowns allowed, and interceptions.
DeAndre Hopkins
Watson will be throwing to another Clemson product, DeAndrew Hopkins, who was recently named an All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for his third straight year.
Hopkins tallied 1,165 receiving yards and seven scores for the Texans during the regular season.
Bashaud Breeland
Hopkins may find himself matched up against Kansas City defensive back Bashaun Breeland, an Allendale native that had one of the best seasons of his career since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
The cornerback snagged two interceptions this season and forced two fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Former Gamecocks
Jadeveon Clowney
Though his streak of three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl has been snapped, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was still a force in the handful of games he played with the Seattle Seahawks this season. He was traded to Seattle by Houston midway into the season.
In last week’s wild card game, Clowney posted five tackles and a sack.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 draft forced four fumbles this season, including one he returned for a touchdown. He found the end zone again on his lone interception of the season.
Deebo Samuel
Taken in the second round of last year’s draft, the rookie sensation helped San Francisco post a 13-3 record in the regular season. The 49ers play Minnesota on Saturday.
Samuel started in 11 games this season and caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three scores. He was also used in the running game, gaining 159 yards on 14 carries and another three touchdowns.