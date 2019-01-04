As the Clemson football team prepares for its third national championship title game in four years — all against Alabama — several former Tigers are preparing for NFL playoff games this weekend.
Not to be outdone, a few former South Carolina Gamecocks will look to elevate their teams to the next round in the playoffs as well.
Here’s a look at the players and who they will face.
Former Clemson Tigers
Deshaun Watson – The Houston Texans quarterback will face Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.
Watson, who won a national championship with Clemson just two years ago, posted 4,165 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season, adding 551 rushing yards on 99 carries and another five scores.
It will be a tough game for Watson. The Colts gave up the 10th fewest points per game this season.
DeAndre Hopkins – The Houston Texans receiver recently named to his third Pro Bowl after amassing 115 catches for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The sixth-year player is by far Watson’s favorite target and the two former Tigers will need to get that chemistry going early and often on Saturday.
Mike Williams – The second-year receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Williams has 664 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He hopes to prevail against a Ravens’ defense that held him to seven yards on one catch just two weeks ago.
Former South Carolina Gamecocks
Jadeveon Clowney – While Watson and Hopkins are worried about the Colts’ defense, Clowney, the Texans’ defensive end, will look to hold off the Indy offense.
Now in his fifth season, the former No. 1 overall pick finished the season with 47 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble. Clowney will spend Saturday fighting an offensive line that only allowed 18 sacks of their star quarterback.
Alshon Jeffery – Jeffery’s Philadelphia Eagles won five of their final six games to sneak into the postseason, and will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
With so many weapons on offense, Jeffery isn’t getting the same usage as his days in Chicago, where he reached a Pro Bowl in 2013. This season, he has 65 catches for 843 yards and six TDs.
Mike Davis – Albeit a backup to star rusher Chris Carson, Davis has found a solid role in the Seattle Seahawks offense – one that led the league with 160 ground yards per game. He’ll play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
The fourth-year player rushed 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 214 yards and a TD.
Davis will be put to the test as Dallas boasts the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL.