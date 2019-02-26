Jadar Johnson, a former Clemson safety who started on the Tigers' 2016 national championship team, will receive three years of probation after pleading guilty to common law robbery for his role in a break-in of a former teammate's apartment near campus last March.
Johnson, 23 of Orangeburg, was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, the Associated Press reported. His six-year sentence was suspended to three as long as he doesn't violate his probation.
Johnson, late Clemson running back C.J. Fuller and former Duke football player Quaven Ferguson originally were charged with armed robbery and weapons possession. Fuller died from a Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis stemming from a football injury, according to a release from Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley in December. Fuller was 22.
Ferguson, 22, received three years of probation after his guilty plea.