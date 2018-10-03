CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died Wednesday. He was 22.
The details around his death have not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The Pickens County coroner's office said further details would not be known for six to eight more weeks. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney released a statement through the university.
"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”
Fuller, a former running back on Clemson's football team, was part of the Tigers' 2016 national championship team and joined Swinney's squad in 2014 as a star out of nearby Easley High School. He registered 147 career carries for 599 yards with four rushing touchdowns and he caught 18 passes for 155 yards with two receiving touchdowns while at Clemson. His most memorable play on the field was in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, when he caught a 30-yard touchdown from Deshaun Watson in a rout of the Buckeyes.
In the spring, he was arrested with former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson and former Duke football player Quaven Ferguson for an alleged armed robbery at a former Clemson teammate's apartment. Fuller left the program after the 2017 season and was planning to transfer to play elsewhere. He earned a sociology degree from Clemson in August.
Fuller was considered the ultimate teammate and did whatever he could to help young Clemson running backs like Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster learn the ropes. Fuller was the starting running back for the 2017 season but was benched midway through in favor of Feaster.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott described Fuller as an example of "servant leadership" and said that while he was disappointed at the time of the arrest, he still would always love and pray for Fuller.
"He's one of mine and I spent a lot of time pouring into him," Elliott said in the spring.
Added Fuller's high school coach at Easley, Grayson Howell on Wednesday night:
"(I) loved him deeply and will miss that infectious smile."