As he prepares for the NFL draft, Hunter Renfrow is more concerned about perfecting his game than which round he's selected and by which team.
Drowning out the noise is one of many lessons he learned as a freshman at Clemson while getting pranked by Adam Humphries, who just signed a lucrative NFL contract with the Tennessee Titans.
The two receivers quickly developed a bond in 2015, when Humphries was a senior and Renfrow a freshman. Sticking to traditions of the upperclassmen, Humphries had his teammate hightailing across campus by giving him the wrong locations for team meetings.
But that was the lighthearted side of things. Humphries was all business on the football field.
“I learned a lot from him, just by watching him go to work every day, and doing the little things that made him successful,” Renfrow said Monday ahead of the NEEDTOBREATHE golf tournament on Daniel Island.
He and Humphries both played in the annual charity event, which benefits OneWorld Health.
Their love for golf isn’t the only thing the two have in common. They have been beating the odds as slot receivers for years.
Humphries was an undrafted receiver out of Clemson and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He only started seven games in his first three years of pro football.
Renfrow, a native of Myrtle Beach, was a walk-on at Clemson in 2015 before earning a scholarship. Now he’s hoping to follow in his former teammate's footsteps. The hero of the Tigers' 2016 national championship victory over Alabama, Renfrow finished with 186 catches for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson.
“He was great over the course of my four years at Clemson,” Renfrow said about Humphries. “Just being able to text and rely on him for information was invaluable.”
Humphries broke out last year with Tampa, finishing with 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. That production paid off in free agency, netting the Spartanburg native a four-year, $36-million contract with the Titans.
“I knew it was a contract year heading into free agency, so it was a little stressful,” Humphries said. “But it was a lot of hard work that paid off so I'm glad to get back to playing football.”
Humphries will face fellow Clemson legends Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, who both play for the Houston Texans.
He remembers snagging passes from Watson during his heyday at Clemson, and is ready to face him a couple of times a year.
That’s the advice he’s giving to Renfrow: Just stay ready.
“The noise and stress can get to you, so just got to keep your head down and keep working. But (Renfrow) is made to do it. He’s a great receiver.”
From the looks of it, Renfrow is always prepared. Just ask Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide. In two national title games, he caught 17 catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns.