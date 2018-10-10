CLEMSON — Kelly Bryant is not wasting much time at all when it comes to exploring his options on the transfer market.
According to a report from Inside Carolina, an independent site that covers North Carolina, Bryant is set to pay the Tar Heels a visit this weekend in Chapel Hill when they host Virginia Tech in a night game at Kenan Stadium. A source familiar with the situation later confirmed that report to be true to The Post and Courier. It will be an unofficial visit.
As reported by Inside Carolina, UNC's staff, led by coach Larry Fedora, has been in touch with Bryant ever since he decided to leave Clemson's program last month following the Tigers' decision to start freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence over him.
Bryant, who is a graduate from Clemson, will be eligible to play at a program immediately next season and does not have to sit out per NCAA rules.
A 16-2 starter at Clemson, he racked up 461 passing yards on with two touchdowns and one pick, while he rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Lethal with his legs, Bryant will provide whichever team he chooses a spark in the running game and he became a better downfield passer through the first four games of Clemson's season, too.
Upon Bryant's decision to leave, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney offered to let him continue practicing with the Tigers and just not play so that he could maintain a redshirt status, but Bryant declined.
UNC is currently 1-3 with two junior quarterbacks that have split time over the course of the season.