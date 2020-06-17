Former Clemson players, Gamecock coach on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Clemson legends C.J. Spiller and Donnell Woolford join former South Carolina coach Jim Carlen on the 2021 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Spiller was a star running back at Clemson from 2006 to 2009, and Woolford was a defensive back for the Tigers from 1985 to 1988.

Carlen is one of the more successful football coaches of his time and called plays for South Carolina from 1975 to 1981.

A field of more than 200 college football players and coaches are on the ballot. A final list of inductees will be decided by early 2021, with current Hall of Fame members and more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members casting votes.

“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said Archie Manning, the foundation chairman. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership.”

Spiller is one of the most productive running backs in Clemson history and was named a first team All-American kick returner his senior year in 2009. That is the same season he was named ACC Player of the Year after rushing for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Spiller was taken ninth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and made one Pro Bowl in his eight-year career.

Woolford was a two-time first-team All-American at Clemson. The defensive back led the Tigers to three conference titles and he holds school records with 44 pass breakups and two punt returns for touchdowns.

Woolford was taken 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 1989 draft. He played eight seasons with the Bears and one with Pittsburgh, and made one Pro Bowl in 1993.

Carlen coached college football for 16 years. That includes four years at West Virginia, five at Texas Tech, and his final seven seasons at South Carolina, where he compiled a 45-36 record.

As a Gamecock, Carlen led the team to the Tangerine Bowl (now known as the Citrus Bowl) in 1975 and the Gator Bowl in 1980. The latter year, he coached running back George Rogers, who beat out Herschel Walker to win the Heisman Trophy.