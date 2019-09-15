Former Clemson golfer D.J. Trahan is back on the PGA Tour. Trahan, who makes his home in Charleston, regained his PGA Tour playing privileges with a birdie on the final hole and a seventh-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The finish boosted him to a tie for 24th in the Korn Ferry playoffs with the top 25 advancing to the PGA Tour for 2019-20.

It's the first time since 2012 that Trahan has enjoyed full status on the PGA Tour. Trahan was the 2002 national college player of the year at Clemson, and in 2003, helped Clemson win a national championship.

He has won twice on the PGA Tour, the 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic and the 2008 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. He also had one win on what eventually became the Korn Ferry Tour, the 2004 Nationwide Tour's Miccosukee Championship.

An interesting interview with Trahan appeared Sept. 10 on Golf Digest (golfdigest.com) with the headline "D.J. Trahan emerges from 'dark place' mentally as he returns to the PGA Tour."

In the story, Trahan explained that a freak injury affected him almost as much mentally as physically. In 2013, Trahan and a friend were fishing and he hooked a redfish. Trahan said be reached down to pick up the fish and his back went out.

"My buddy caught me before I fell into the water. I was crippled. When I first started my rehab, I couldn’t move. My body was in lockjaw. It was scary and I didn’t know what to expect. I had MRIs. I had no clue. It was just lower severe muscle spasms,” Trahan said in the story.

"Mentally, I went into a dark place. Then I woke up one day and said, 'It’s time to quit the damn pity party, get back to being positive, get back to to the PGA Tour.'”

Charleston Men's Interclub

Host team Wescott Plantation won the August Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match, finishing with a score of +50. Legend Oaks was second at +48, followed by: Pine Forest, +44; Crowfield, +43; Dunes West, +42; RiverTowne, +42. Steve Meyer of RiverTowne was the top individual with +17, followed by Mike Cleveringa, Coosaw Creek, +16; and Tim Beeler, Shadowmoss, +15.

Shadowmoss leads the yearly standings with 82.5 points, followed by Wescott, 71.5; Legend Oaks, 70.0; Coosaw Creek, 69.5; and RiverTowne, 66.0.

Charleston Golf Week at Wyboo

Andy Balao shot 78 to win the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golf Week Tour event played at Wyboo Golf Club in Manning. Tony Capehart birdied the 18th hole to shoot 74 and force a playoff with Eric Maland and won A Flight with a par on the first extra hole. Jack Sudol won B Flight with a 79. Sam Marano posted an 85 to win C Flight. David Deese beat Aaron Chase in a playoff for D Flight honors after both posted rounds of 90.

Needtobreathe Classic

Registration is open for the 2020 Needtobreathe Classic golf tournament that will be played March 30 at Daniel Island Club. The event supports OneWorld Health, a Charleston-based nonprofit that empowers communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life.

OneWorld Health has built 12 medical clinics in Uganda and Nicaragua, helping hundreds of thousands of people receive lifesaving medical care. The 2019 tournament raised a record $300,000.

Those interested in registering for a celebrity foursome, standard foursome (no celebrity) or a standard single spot can take advantage of early bird pricing through Nov. 1. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Information and registration details are at commonwealthcares.org.

Coming up

• Sept. 29: Ninth annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, call 843-821-3175.

• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.

• Oct. 8: Ninth annual SCORE Charleston Be a Champion for Small Business golf tournament, Charleston National Golf Club, $150 per player or $600 per team, visit www.charlestonsc.score.org/help-score-help-smallbiz.

• Oct. 28-29: 21st Berkeley Senior Invitational, Berkeley Country Club, $115 for members, $125 for guests, visit berkeleycc.com.

Aces

Travis Howard, Aug. 30, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 160 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Dawn Dunlap.

Gary Browder, Sept. 1, Club at Pine Forest, No. 13, 155 yards, 6-iron. Witness: John Tuttle.

Mike Crabtree, Sept. 3, Club at Pine Forest, No. 17, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mitch Swanson, Archie Miller.

Tommy Tamblyn, Sept. 8, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 16, 120 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Raymond DeAntonio, Rowand Robinson, Louie Menendez.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.